Letter: Gary Brooks knows housing, water

Hurray! Gary Brooks is running for the Avon Town Council. I am so grateful that he is willing to share his expertise to help solve today’s most pressing challenges — housing and water.

Avon Town Council members, most of whom hold full-time day jobs, have to digest, form opinions, and make decisions on a staggering amount of detailed information on a biweekly basis. They depend on town staff and their fellow council members to help navigate the complexities of the issues and predict all potential consequences of their decisions. Gary will be a tremendous resource for his fellow council members as Avon works on multiple community housing projects to confront our housing and affordability crisis.

Gary and his wife, Linn Brooks, are examples of what is becoming an endangered species because of insurmountable barriers to settling down and making a life here: hard-working professionals with profound respect and enjoyment of our mountains and rivers, people who are the fabric of our community, contributing through careers and volunteer efforts. Gary will work to ensure that his isn’t the last generation to enjoy the gifts of a strong economy and healthy environment sustained by locals who keep our mountain culture alive.

Visit BrooksForAvon.com to see just how pertinent Gary’s experience is to the challenges we face today.

Please cast one of your three Avon Town Council votes for Gary Brooks.

Sarah Smith Hymes, former mayor

Avon