Letter: Gregg Cooper for Eagle County commissioner

This letter is an endorsement of Gregg Cooper for Eagle County commissioner.



As a veteran who typically travels internationally every month for work, I believe Gregg is the tip of the spear of business leaders electing to serve the community and fix problems created by career politicians. Gregg wants to refund the excess of our 2023 property taxes, and is willing to serve without a paycheck.



Gregg has actual solutions for affordable housing, including a model home currently on display in Gypsum that proves there are options for an affordable starter home.



To Gregg, our 20-year issues are solvable in months based on his experience doing the exact same for businesses, industries, and countries around the world.



Gregg is a Colorado native with long-standing family ties in the community. His experiences in business and solving problems around the world are exactly what we need to identify and solve our current and future problems in Eagle County.



Steve Mairose

Eagle