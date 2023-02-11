Letter: Here’s a solution to Booth Heights boondoggle

Recently, a young person from Avon Elementary implored this audience to “grow more bamboo.” (Right on Emilio! Thanks for doing something. Don’t give up the fight!)

We should also be asking the Vail Town Council to grow reusable Christmas trees.

Cut Christmas trees are the most environmentally unsound holiday traditions ever.

Grow it for how many years, using how much water on something shipped by truck for how many miles, only to “live” in someone’s home for about two weeks.

Residents and visitors of Vail throw away hundreds of trees every new year.

Before you call me Grinch, walk through the Vail Christmas Tree Forest for a moment. It will grow just west of the much-needed and wanted Booth Heights housing development.

Extensive scientific research conducted on this specific herd in this specific location proves that it only takes eight Christmas trees per 4,000 square feet of human development to protect the herd. There is photographic evidence to prove it.

A reusable forest of 1,000 trees would easily protect the sacred herd from the evil housing so needed and desired by both the working class and the small business community of Vail.

Forests of reusable Christmas trees grow around the world. Vail’s Town Council could put its money where its mouth has flapped for years. It would cost significantly less than $12 million. No lawyer fees either.

If Council gave the word, trees could be growing in a matter of months and ready for delivery to families in Vail next holiday season. Think of the publicity.

The NIMBYs of this town have spoken. So much so Council cannot hear how stupid this whole argument of sheeps over peeps really is. It is time for the YIMBYs to speak up. Email the Town Council and let our elected representatives know that this should be about peeps, not sheeps.

And there are ways to make this about peeps and sheeps if they just look in the right places.

Stephen Connolly

Vail