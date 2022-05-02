Letter: On backyards and NIMBYs

I would like to correct the assertion of some letter writers that those of us trying to preserve our wildlife are part-time resident NIMBYs. Everyone I know who is expressing their concerns are longtime permanent residents, most over 35 years in Vail. The only residents whose backyard is involved are the bighorn sheep, who have resided here many years longer.

How about employee housing in Vail Resorts’ backyard of Ever Vail? Far more suitable for all inhabitants.

Rol Hamelin

Vail