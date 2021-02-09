Letter: Remembering three amazing men

A new year provides us with a fresh start, a new beginning, and a hope and belief that the coming year will be an improvement over the past one. Our Eagle community learned how quickly the hope for a better year can change as news of three beloved residents who lost their lives in an avalanche reverberated around our town and the county last week.

Now is the time to begin anew as we remember Adam, Andy and Seth for who they were and what they accomplished, rather than how they died.

Instead, let us focus on the lives they lived and the legacies they left for us to continue that will make our community a better place for all. Let’s celebrate their lives by doing something good for others on a day or days of the year that were special to each man.

Much has been printed about Adam, Andy and Seth and their contributions to our community as citizens, volunteers, elected officials and entrepreneurs, but let us not forget the other backcountry skiers who were with them on that hut trip. While these skiers came back to their families, friends and loved ones, their lives have been altered forever and they will need our emotional support as they move forward.

As a community we have lost much and grieve for the loss of these men; they were a friend, a coworker, a neighbor, or a loved one. To others in our rural-mountain town, they were acquaintances that enriched their lives with a nod of the head, a smile, a hello or just knowing their names as a community leader. Their shoes cannot be filled, but new shoes will come forward to carry on the legacies left by Adam, Andy and Seth. The town of Eagle and our community is better for having had them live here.

Memorial gifts can be made throught GoFundMe accounts set up for each family. Got to GoFundMe.com and search Eagle, CO, and select Kalie and Adam Palmer, Andy and Amanda Jessen, Cindy Bossung-Tibble and Seth Bossung.

To their families and loved ones, we thank you for sharing their lives with this amazing community. You have our sympathy and may you find healing in the days ahead.

Board of Directors

Eagle Chamber of Commerce