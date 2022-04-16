Letter: Steve Coyer for Eagle River Water and Sanitation District board

I urge electors of the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District who reside in Colorado to vote in the May 3 election and to vote for Steye Coyer.

Steve and I served on the ERWSD board before I was term-limited. During that time, Steve’s dedication became obvious. He has the interest — and the time — to delve into the important issues facing the district’s board. He also has significant experience, and the knowledge and wisdom, that comes from his service these past six years.

Please join me in voting on May 3. The polling places will be Edwards Field House, EagleVail Pavillion and the Grandview Room in the Lionshead parking structure. Absentee ballots can be requested from prupp@cogovlaw.com . The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 26. Directors are elected at-large — meaning electors may vote for all elector districts.

Please vote for Steve Coyer.

Rick Sackbauer

Vail