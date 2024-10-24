YOUR AD HERE »

Letter: Support for Matt Scherr

I support Matt Scherr for his reelection to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. I want to see Matt continue his great leadership, executing on so much progress being made on matters that our entire community cares about — from regional transit solutions to early child care workforce support to enhanced air service to improving our attainable housing stock.

I was alarmed to recently read that Matt’s opponent thinks housing our critical workforce in what looks like shipping containers is a viable solution modeled after Habitat for Humanity (and a program in Saudi Arabia.) There is nothing resembling shipping containers in Habitat’s beautiful affordable homeownership programming — nor will there ever be. 

Matt does his homework and is a thorough and fair reviewer of land use decisions. He is a champion for prioritizing our environment. I believe that Matt, along with Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney and Commissioner-elect Tom Boyd, will work hard to enhance relationships and private-public partnerships from Vail to the Roaring Fork Valley. Please join me in support of reelecting Commissioner Scherr.

Kristin Kenney Williams
EagleVail

Letters to the Editor
