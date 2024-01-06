Letter: What about the eagles in Wolcott?

We note that recently the proposed 360-unit development at Exit 157 (the Wolcott I-70 exit) has passed the first phase of the county’s approval process.

Apparently, Eagle County has chosen to ignore the Interior Department’s Eagle Protection Act that applies to the property where the development is intended. I think that the county needs to approach this issue before spending a lot of our taxpayer money on red tape that may have to be retracted.

In addition to the strain on local infrastructure, the issue should not even need to be addressed as the crux of the Act verbatim is listed below: The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act (16 U.S.C. 668-668d), enacted in 1940, and amended several times since, prohibits anyone, without a permit issued by the Secretary of the Interior, from “taking” bald or golden eagles, including their parts (including feathers), nests, or eggs.

Steve Katz

Vail