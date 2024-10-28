Letter: Why I’m running for Avon Town Council

My name is Gary Brooks and I’m running for Avon Town Council. I’m a small business owner and have lived in the valley for 38 years with the last 20 in Wildridge. I worked at Alpine Engineering, a local civil design firm, for over 30 years as a designer and project manager.

At Alpine, I worked on a variety of projects throughout the valley, and as a consultant, I’ve focused on community housing projects that will provide opportunities for our residents to be able to live and thrive in Avon. I’ve been deeply involved in conservation and advocacy issues for our local watershed while serving for eight years on the Eagle River Coalition board and am currently serving as the vice president of the organization.

I’ve also been deeply involved in workforce housing in the Eagle River Valley for the last eight years while serving on the Eagle County Housing and Development Authority Advisory Board in supporting the Bold Housing Initiatives that have been implemented to create more affordable housing units throughout the valley such as the Colorado Mountain College residential buildings in Edwards, deed-restricted units at the Haymeadow project in Eagle and preserving 120 low-income housing units at the Eagle Villas for folks earning less than 60% of the area median income.

I’m running for the Town Council because I believe that the town manager and his staff are on the right track when it comes to funding community housing with several exciting projects coming up in the next few years. I believe that my decades of experience in designing and permitting projects throughout Eagle County will allow me to hit the ground running if elected.

Gary Brooks

Avon