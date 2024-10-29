Letter: Why I’m running for Avon Town Council

My name is Calyn Rieger, and I’m running for Avon Town Council to represent your voice and help shape our community’s future. To win this election, I need your support.

My vision is to build a promising future for Avon, where all residents feel safe, valued, and empowered to thrive. As a young professional, I’m passionate about creating a community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. Under my leadership, you can expect forward-thinking policies, including the elimination of paid parking for Avon residents and employees on both public and private land, renter stipends, fair wage policies, expanded affordable medical services, and a dedicated veterans’ memorial and memberships for veterans and active service members.

Additionally, I’ll work to expand recreational and sustainability initiatives to benefit all residents — and there’s more to come.

I also want to address my position on Avon Ballot Issue 2C. I oppose this measure because it doesn’t guarantee protections for community housing, and I believe it could hinder the development of essential public and commercial spaces. Our community deserves clear, reliable policies that strengthen our housing options and public resources.

I am asking for your vote because it’s time to bring fresh, experienced leadership to Avon’s Town Council. Since filing my candidacy on Feb. 1, I’ve dedicated myself to understanding and addressing your needs, and attending conferences to bring valuable insights and resources back to our community. With a background in the military and a commitment to public service, I promise to be a council member who listens, collaborates, and builds a future where everyone can succeed.

Thank you for considering me, Calyn Rieger, as your next Avon Town Council member.

Calyn Rieger

Avon