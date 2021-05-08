Letter: Why I’m running for the Holy Cross Energy board

We are so fortunate to live in our mountain communities with clean air, natural beauty and friendships as deep as our valleys and rivers. I have been integrating sustainability into my engineering career for more than 20 years and am so lucky to call Eagle home with my wife and children. We were devastated this winter when we lost several of our leaders, friends and environmental advocates. I am running for the Holy Cross Energy board to continue the environmental legacy of Adam Palmer.

I served in the USAF and was engrained to act with integrity and excellence through training and planning. As a civilian, I have practiced as a professional engineer integrating technology to plan and deliver efficient infrastructure. Today, I masterplan Microsoft’s cloud, and similar to our power system, both must be sustainable, resilient and affordable.

Holy Cross has enacted bold plans and been leaders in sustainability. I want to continue that journey by helping execute on the 100×30 plan to lead to 100% renewable power. I ask for your vote in the upcoming Holy Cross Energy election in just over a weeks time.

Keith Klesner

Eagle