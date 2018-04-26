Murphy-Pettee: Join Friends of the Eagle Valley Library District in support of our local libraries (column)

We are the Friends of the Eagle Valley Library District, a separate, nonprofit organization in concert with our wonderful library system that has branches in Avon, Eagle and Gypsum. Founded in 1979, and funded only by donations, the Friends provide financial support and human energy to a wide variety of library projects throughout the valley. This spring, all of the 2017 generous donations to the Friends allowed us to support a wide variety of special library services throughout the valley. They are:

• Books in Bloom: Tickets for this Saturday, May 5, fun and informative, meet-the-authors event are available at http://www.evld.org/booksinbloom. The Friends invite you to go on a Blind Date with a Book at our table. Good reads will be wrapped up, with brief descriptions of the genre and of key features. Bring $5 and take a chance.

• Lucky Day Collection: This new service just started at each branch; you might be lucky enough to find a copy of a new best-selling book or movie without having to wait with a "hold." Look for the shamrocks.

• Book Club Kits for the Special Needs Program: In concert with the Eagle County Adaptive Learning program based at Colorado Mountain College, the expansion of this book club will allow each special-needs reader to own his or her own book and will provide reading prizes and a summer end-of-book celebration.

• Reading Buddies: Training materials for the teen Big Buddy, Little Buddy incentives and awards, early-literacy books and materials and literacy-based games are available for this successful, ongoing program where teenagers are paired with younger children to enhance reading skills and the love of reading.

• New Harry Potter 20th anniversary celebration: Look for special "magical" events in mid-August to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first U.S. publication of this blockbuster series of books and films.

Recommended Stories For You

How do the Friends raise funds? You may have purchased a book at one of the ongoing sales at each library. All of these books are donated and then sold at the bargain rates of $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks. I own a great coffee table volume on the history of barns throughout the world — for $1 — and found one of my all-time favorite novels on the sale shelf in Gypsum: "Snow in August," by Pete Hamill.

This summer, we will expand book sales to the Gypsum Farmers' Market Foodie Fridays: June 29, July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 13 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Come by with a dollar and buy a book for summer reading and learn more about what the Friends are up to.

And, of course, we could not continue these achievements without individual donations — of any amount. If you love the Eagle Valley Library District services as much as we do, then please join us, come to Books in Bloom, buy a used book at one of our library shelves in Gypsum, Eagle and Avon or come see us in Gypsum this summer. For more information or to get more involved, check out our Facebook page at facebook.com/foelvd or email friends@evld.com. With your help, we can do even more for our libraries.

Cookie Murphy-Pettee is a Gypsum resident and member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Eagle Valley Library District.