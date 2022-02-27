Norton: Is selling an art or is it science?

This is a question that gets asked a lot in the world of professional selling. Thought leaders and subject matter experts have debated it for years, and in the end, we all have come to recognize that it is a little bit of both, selling is an art and a science.

Anyone in a professional selling role has probably learned this lesson through trial and error. Trying to learn sales scripts, a sales process, and adhere rigidly to both while selling leaves no room for interpretation, or art, and often times the salesperson comes off sounding a little bit robotic. Too much science and not enough art. And the salesperson who sticks to their own artistic interpretation of how to sell and strays so far away from their sales process also learns that too much art without any science isn’t effective either.

The best salespeople take their craft very seriously. They study the sales process or the selling system that they follow, they do their research and gather valuable data and insights, and they leverage that knowledge to be in a better position to help their customers. And the very best salespeople know that they must learn how to do this in their own voice, with their own personality, and couple their scientific approach to selling with their own artistic nuances and style.

Having spent time with thousands of salespeople over the years, I have a great appreciation for superior selling skills coupled with artistic impression. Unfortunately, I have also observed some truly awful attempts at selling where the salesperson didn’t use art or science, they basically defaulted to brute force. When salespeople do not have a system or process to follow, or they weren’t blessed with the personality or gifted with natural sales qualities, they default to brute force.

What does brute force selling look like? Making as many calls as possible, speaking with as many people as possible, quick to present their products or services, does not ask any questions, assumes they know it all, tries to force the sale, and forcing their own agenda on their prospects, muscles their way through objections without tact, and generally isn’t very successful. There are always exceptions to every rule, but given my choice, I would take the top performing salespeople who have learned the value and have practiced and apply both art and science when selling.

There are other well-known categories of salespeople such as the relationship builder and lone wolf. And there have been many studies and much research conducted relative to which type of salesperson is the most effective. My belief is that there is no one style that is better than the others.

I know many lone wolves who excel in sales. I also have worked with many relationship builders who crush their numbers and have established trust with the customers. But I would say this — the very best of the best that I have seen blend a bit of all the styles with their own personality and voice. They are artists, and they are scientists, and they are typically on the higher end of the spectrum when it comes to income.

The one good thing about sellers who default to brute force is this, they are usually motivated and have a good work ethic. Imagine if we just took the time and invested in their development where we can harness the power of their fearlessness and willingness to get the job done with a proven sales process, while teaching them how to turn some of their brute force energy into artful communication and style, how much more effective they could become as professional sellers.

What do you think? Is selling an art or a science? Have you enjoyed working with very polished and professional salespeople? Or have you ever been completely turned off by the brute force salesperson? I would love to hear your story at mnorton@xinnix.com and when we can apply both art and science to everything we do in life, it really will be a better than good year.

Michael Norton is the grateful President of XINNIX, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.