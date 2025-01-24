Quinton: Showing the local way on climate action

Adam Quinton

Courtesy photo

Reflecting on the initial steps taken by the incoming administration related to energy and global warming, POLITICO commented:

“As the U.S. government recedes from the global climate stage, advocates have highlighted the importance of states, cities and businesses in tackling climate change. The U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition of governors from 24 states that represent nearly 60 percent of the American economy, has pledged to meet Biden’s latest climate target of cutting emissions up to 66 percent by 2035.”



I agree with this but would add that the sweep of governmental entities that can play a role in recognizing and acting on the definitive science around climate change (as well as the evidence of our own “lying eyes”, not least given the still burning Los Angeles fires) is much broader than states and cities. Counties and towns of all sizes have crucial roles to play supported by forward leaning utilities (since we need to #electrifyeverything and clean electricity is key to that) and civil society groups to help all these entities coordinate and maximize their actions.



There are no cities here in Eagle County. But the county and towns are aligned around climate goals under our Climate Action Plan including advancing new building codes to improve energy efficiency and promote electrification, especially for heating and transportation. With taxpayer dollars, they are reflecting the desire of our communities for a better future by ensuring that new county and town structures/housing are built all electric with progress being driven and tracked by the committed sustainability professionals many employ.



All this and more is reinforced by local nonprofits including Walking Mountains and Community Office for Resource Efficiency who provide education, support and dispense rebates to advance clean energy goals, as does our main local utility Holy Cross Energy (which achieved 75% clean energy supply last year.)

This is also true of broader footprint organizations like Lotus Engineering and Sustainability as well as nonprofits like Mountain Towns 2030 which can convene these disparate groups from our towns and many others all facing similar challenges and goals to help share best practices and accelerate progress. Further, we get help and guidance from national experts like RMI (formerly the Rocky Mountain Institute and the National Renewal Energy Lab .



In sum, there is much more bottom-up people-driven climate action than meets the eye. And, to our communal credit, Eagle County is home to some impressive examples as we recognize that the future of energy is not “all of the above” but rather “the best of the above.”

Adam Quinton serves on the boards of Walking Mountains Science Center, Holy Cross Energy and the Colorado Rural Electric Association.