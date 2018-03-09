Ask a Realtor: Is ‘staging’ a home to make it more appealing to buyers really worth it? (column)

Dear Joan: I have been interviewing Realtors to list my home. I really liked the third one, and she seemed talented and aggressive enough to get the job done, but I have one reservation. She started talking about "staging" and having someone come into my home to tell me what I needed to change to make it look better.

Frankly, I was a little offended because I think my house looks great and I get complements from my husband and guests all the time about how well I keep my house looking. The Realtor gave me some arguments on why I should do it, but I still am not sure. Any insight?

— Offended

Dear Offended: I am not sure what your Realtor said, but we tell clients that it is not necessarily to make your home look "better" but it is done to make your home appeal to more people, as we don't know what the next buyer will like.

Recommended Stories For You

Statistics show that staged homes sell faster and for more money, and I can personally attest to that. I am not sure how your Realtor handles the staging process, so I think you should ask her so that you will be mentally prepared. Our team has varying degrees of staging we offer, and we pay for a written list, room by room, of suggestions on how to make your property appeal to more buyers.

Usually the goal is to not have the suggestions cost the client money, but rather give suggestions such as declutter all countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, remove as many objects as possible off the floor to make the rooms look more spacious, thoroughly clean the home and especially the windows, do paint or trim touchups at the front door and remove any and all Christmas lights inside and out.

Sometimes the stager will suggest you buy a few brightly colored towels, throw pillows or a rug or two, and that can have a wonderful affect on the feel of the room when you walk in. Have this discussion with the Realtor you have chosen and you will feel a lot more comfortable knowing what to expect. Best of luck.

Joan Harned is an owner and broker for Keller Williams Mountain Properties and heads up Team Black Bear, her own real estate team. Contact Harned at joan@teamblackbear.com or 970-337-7777.