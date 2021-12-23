Billy Iverson named branch broker at Arrowhead office

Billy Iverson

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate/Courtesy photo

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has named Billy Iverson the new branch broker for the firm’s Arrowhead office location.

Iverson’s focus will be to lead the office’s team of brokers, specializing in luxury real estate sales throughout the Vail Valley.

“We are honored to have Billy as the new Branch Broker for (the) Arrowhead office,” Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate Eagle County Market President Matt Fitzgerald said in a release. ”He is a leader and true professional, and his skill set, demeanor, and style to coach brokers through the nuances of luxury real estate sales will make Billy an incredible asset to the team.“

Iverson is a natural fit for the leadership role after a lifetime spent in real estate in the Vail Valley. His mother, Kathy Iverson, began her real estate career in the Vail Valley in 1987 when Billy was 3 years old.

“I have lived and bled Slifer gold my whole life and am thrilled to contribute at a higher level while helping the Arrowhead office continue to be a force in the Slifer Smith & Frampton network,” Billy Iverson said. “I feel like this is a once-in-a-career opportunity and am fully committed to going above and beyond to ensure we exceed our client’s expectations.”

Billy Iverson has a breadth of experience. After earning his bachelor’s degree in environmental design/architecture from the University of Colorado in 2006 and a master’s degree in real estate and construction management from the University of Denver in 2009, Billy Iverson went on to become a market analyst for a small investment group targeting foreclosures through public trustees offices in Front Range markets.

Billy Iverson, in 2010, became the director of sales and marketing at Hermes Group and Resort Concepts where he oversaw coordination of preconstruction processes for custom home projects including architecture, engineering and design review committee approvals.

Billy Iverson, Kathy Iverson and brother Matt form The Iverson Team at Slifer Smith & Frampton, selling luxury real estate in the Vail Valley and beyond. They have been recognized locally and nationally as a top performing team with more than $2.5 billion in sales.

“We get along very well. We each have our specialties that play off each other and help us make a better team,” he said. “It’s also great working for a firm like (Slifer Smith & Frampton) that has an incredible support system, tools, and resources for their brokers and staff.”

The team saw its best year yet in 2020 with more than $260 million in sales.

For more information on The Iverson Team, visit VailSkiHomes.com .