Vail Village Community Profile

Community Snapshot Population: 5,403

Ages: 65+ (16%), 18 or less (10.6%), 5 or less (1.8%)

Number of Households: 2,206

Median household income: $73,981

The jewel in the crown that is the Vail Valley, Vail Village is the original vacation destination in this stretch of paradise. Lovingly imagined and crafted by Vail’s founders, the Village has been a beacon for luxury resort living and playing, constantly refashioning itself to emerge once again as the epitome of what a year-round mountain resort can be.

During the winter, the snow-free cobblestone pedestrian streets lead skiers and snowboarders to iconic runs and the incomparable Back Bowls; during the summer, these same streets are splashed with flower baskets and welcome window shoppers and deck sitters, hikers and bikers who are enjoying a bit of liquid celebration after a full day outside. Then there are the restaurants: From iconic fine dining establishments to newer options that seem transported from the Black Forest, Vail has options for almost every palate. Gore Creek is a gathering place for fly fisherman and families who soak tired feet in the cooling waters — those families often include the furry, four-footed members, too.

Here you’ll find a wide variety of options from the condos and fractional ownership units like the impeccably rendered residences at Solaris to the true one-of-a-kind (with its own funicular!) residences that dot the mountainside. Though real estate in Vail Village is currently setting records for sale prices, don’t let the show homes on Forest Road deter you – there are still plenty of options for owning a piece of the Vail Village lifestyle.

From the expert

“Whether you come for the Back Bowls or stay for the dappled days of summer, there’s no place quite like Vail Village to call home.” – Ron Byrne, Ron Byrne & Associates Real Estate

