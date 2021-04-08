10th Mountain Whiskey releasing 10th Mountain Bourbon with 3-day release party in Vail this weekend

The 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. will be having a three-day release party for its new 10th Mountain Brandy starting Friday at the Vail Village Tasting Room. Brandy samples, full pours on the rocks as well as brandy cocktails will be available to enjoy.

In partnership with Smith Family Wines of Monterey, California, this passion project utilizes their pinot noir grapes along with 10th Mountain’s aged bourbon barrels for a “one-of-a-kind, full-flavored brandy.”

The 10th Mountain Brandy label was designed by 970 Design.

Morgan Moutrie, Special to the Daily

After getting a phone call two years ago learning that 3,800 gallons of pinot noir from Monterey, California, was available, 10th Mountain Whiskey founder Ryan Thompson was excited to add a new spirit to the 10th Mountain lineup, 10th Mountain Brandy.

“We knew our distiller’s Shawn Hogan and Jeremy DeWitt were ready to take on the challenge of making a new spirit, and they have delivered,“ Thompson said in a news release. ”10th Mountain Brandy brings the same high qualities of our Bourbon and Rye Whiskies that our fans have come to expect but with subtle dark fruits and a buttery maple finish that is a result of aging in used 10th Mountain Bourbon barrels for two years.”

This partnership with Smith Family Wines came about when a friend of 10th Mountain Whiskey, Army and Vail Veteran Program alumni and cellar master at Smith Family Wines Kyle Pletzk, made an introduction between third generation winemaker at Smith, Justin Murphy, and Thompson.

The brandy tasting notes