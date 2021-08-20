5 performances that prove Colin Quinn is a comedy act everyone should catch

Comedian Colin Quinn performs at the VPAC in Beaver Creek on Aug. 26.

Special to the Daily

Born in Brooklyn, Colin Quinn is a writer, actor and comedian best known for his work on television as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and in films including “A Night at the Roxbury,” “Trainwreck” and “Grown Ups,” among others. His talents, though, aren’t limited to TV and film – he’s starred in Broadway productions as well. Fellow comedians including Jerry Seinfeld have called Quinn the quintessential “comic’s comic” and New York comedian. Comedian Colin Quinn will bring the laughs when he performs Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek.

Here’s a look at five roles Quinn has played in his decades-long career, all worth a re-watch or first-watch ahead of his performance at the VPAC:

‘A Night at the Roxbury’

In the classic 1998 film “A Night at the Roxbury” starring Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan, Quinn plays the character of Dooey, an assistant to Mr. Zadir. Throughout the film, Mr. Zadir accuses Dooey of grabbing his rear end, and Quinn’s character replies with things like “Sir, from where I’m standing that’s a physical impossibility.” To which Mr. Zadir replies, “I know your tricks, Dooey.” The movie tells the story of two dim-witted brothers (Ferrell and Kattan) who dream of owning their own dance club, or at least getting into the coolest and most exclusive club in town, The Roxbury, and Quinn’s role adds to the overall comedic theme of the film.

‘Trainwreck’

“From Amy Schumer to Bill Hader to Lebron James to John Cena, there are no shortage of breakout performances in Judd Apatow’s ‘Trainwreck,’” Entertainment Weekly writer Christopher Rosen said in 2015. “But the most surprising and affecting turn might come from co-star Colin Quinn.” The prolific actor, writer and comedian plays Gordon, Schumer’s on-screen dad. “Everyone is saying the same thing: ‘Hey, you’re pretty good in this movie,’” Quinn told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t know I was considered bad before that.”

SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’

Quinn joined “Saturday Night Live” in the 1990s and was later promoted to “featured player” status, mostly performing short stand-up bits on “Weekend Update” alongside then-anchor Norm Macdonald before taking over the desk himself. Quinn commented, in comedic fashion, on highly publicized media circuses at the time, including the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, the Microsoft anti-trust trial and more.

‘Red State Blue State’

In addition to stand-up, Quinn has starred in multiple one-man shows, his most recent being “Red State Blue State” which premiered in 2019 and was the first-ever comedy special on CNN. Available on Netflix, Quinn talks – again in comedic fashion – about how divided the United States of America is becoming. In “Red State Blue State,” Quinn calls for the breakup of America. “Here’s what I feel like people don’t understand is that nobody’s changing their opinion,” Quinn said on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” “And they probably shouldn’t, that’s the whole point of the country. So I feel like in light of that, let’s chop it up into like 12 city-states and see how it pans out.”

‘Cop Show’

Ever wonder what it takes to film a cop drama? In the online series launched in 2014 “Cop Show,” Quinn takes viewers behind the scenes for a satirical view of police procedures. Playing himself as the creator, writer and star of a detective drama, Quinn’s “Cop Show” is a mock making-of documentary. Comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld appears in Episode 1, and a number of other comedians appear throughout the series, including Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan and more.

For tickets and more information visit vilarpac.org/colin-quinn.