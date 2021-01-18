All about Squirrels for National Squirrel Appreciation Day: Kids Corner for the week of 1/18/21

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of activities and fun to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Outside Scoop

Did you know there is an actual day this week dedicated to the squirrel? This Thursday, Jan. 21, look to the trees, sidewalks, yards, and more for the small rodent in celebration of National Squirrel Appreciation Day.

Squirrels are members of the Sciuridae family, which consists of small and medium-size rodents. The mammals can live in almost every kind of habitat which means they are found in many, many places on earth. They thrive everywhere from rain forests to deserts, but don’t expect to find them in the polar regions or very dry deserts.

If you see squirrels digging in the snow, that is because the animal has the amazing ability to smell food buried under a foot of snow. Squirrels love to bury their acorns, nuts, seeds, etc. They have to be careful; squirrels can lose up to one-fourth of their buried food to thieves. And, many nuts not found result in the growth of a new tree.

What is a squirrel’s tail used for?

What types of squirrels are there?

Ground

Tree

Flying

What other mammals are in the same family as squirrels?

Chipmunks, marmots (including groundhogs), prairie dogs and more

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

the squirrel / la ardilla

Riddle me this

Test your wits and smarts with these riddles. Answers are at the bottom of this article.

Easy

Riddle: What did the squirrel say to their crush on Valentine’s Day?

Riddle: Why did the squirrel take apart the classic car?

Hard

Riddle: A monkey, a squirrel, and a bird are racing to the top of a coconut tree. Who will get the banana first, the monkey, the squirrel, or the bird?

Riddle: What do you call a fight between squirrels?

Coloring page

This week’s coloring page is submitted by local illustrator Jasmine Valdez. Follow her on Instagram at @artgirl_studios. Jasmine Valdez

Riddle me this: Answers

Easy

Riddle: What did the squirrel say to their crush on Valentine’s Day? I’m nuts about you.

Riddle: Why did the squirrel take apart the classic car? To get down to the nuts and bolts.

Hard

Riddle: A monkey, a squirrel, and a bird are racing to the top of a coconut tree. Who will get the banana first, the monkey, the squirrel, or the bird? None of them, because you cant get a banana from a coconut tree.

Riddle: What do you call a fight between squirrels? A squarrel.