Anonima Art Fest at the Minturn Amphitheater





As the fall weather starts to settle in and the season for outdoor art exhibits starts to come to a close, Algorythm Designs will be hosting the Anonima Art Fest Saturday at the Minturn Amphitheater from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Anonima Art Fest is Saturday at the Minturn Amphitheater from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Courtesy photo

Dubbed as an “underground arts show,” the Anonima Art Fest is a nonprofit event that features performances and interactive art from local artists that you may not see at your regular Vail Valley arts exhibit. The live collaboration features artists including Allie Yazel, Angelica Clemmer, Agostina, tattoo artists from Avanti Tattoo and more. There will be live music performances by DJ Stennor, DJ Dinnermint and PowderHaus. Moonrise Minturn will be pouring cocktails for guests as they peruse the works of lesser-known artists in our valley. Theo Rhodius with be entertaining entertaining guests with visual art and a design-your-own-hoodie station.

Dubbed as an “underground arts show,” the Anonima Art Fest is a non-profit event that will feature performances and interactive art from local artists.

Courtesy photo

The Anonima Art Fest is sponsored by 39 North Spirits, Lost Identity Brewing Co., Theo Rhodius, Bonfire Brewing, Route 6 Café and more. For more information, visit Minturn.org.