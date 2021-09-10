Anonima Art Fest at the Minturn Amphitheater
Underground arts festival will feature lesser-known local artists
As the fall weather starts to settle in and the season for outdoor art exhibits starts to come to a close, Algorythm Designs will be hosting the Anonima Art Fest Saturday at the Minturn Amphitheater from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dubbed as an “underground arts show,” the Anonima Art Fest is a nonprofit event that features performances and interactive art from local artists that you may not see at your regular Vail Valley arts exhibit. The live collaboration features artists including Allie Yazel, Angelica Clemmer, Agostina, tattoo artists from Avanti Tattoo and more. There will be live music performances by DJ Stennor, DJ Dinnermint and PowderHaus. Moonrise Minturn will be pouring cocktails for guests as they peruse the works of lesser-known artists in our valley. Theo Rhodius with be entertaining entertaining guests with visual art and a design-your-own-hoodie station.
The Anonima Art Fest is sponsored by 39 North Spirits, Lost Identity Brewing Co., Theo Rhodius, Bonfire Brewing, Route 6 Café and more. For more information, visit Minturn.org.
What: Anonima Art Fest
Where: Minturn Amphitheater
When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday
More info: minturn.org.