Bravo! Vail Music Festival Celebrates October as Education and Engagement Month

Bravo! Vail Music Festival provides music opportunities throughout the Vail Valley year-round.

Well-known for bringing world-class musicians and four of the world’s finest orchestras every summer, Bravo! Vail Music Festival continues providing music opportunities throughout the Vail Valley year-round. This October, Bravo! Vail celebrates education and engagement with its recently re-branded after-school lesson program, Bravo! Vail Music Makers Haciendo Música.

Bravo! Vail Music Makers are comprised of children grades 2 through 12 who have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of instrument training, musical concepts, performance skills, and reading music in 45-minute classes. Classes are taught by accomplished piano and violin teachers, and class sizes are kept small to ensure individualized attention for each student. Music Makers Haciendo Música runs through April 15, 2022 in 43 classes from Vail to Gypsum, but October is a special month to bring awareness to the programs and encourage engagement.

Bravo! Vail Executive Director Caitlin Murray comments, “This October brings an opportunity to highlight one of the most important aspects of Bravo! Vail’s mission – to provide access to music education and performances to every child growing up in the Vail Valley. We are grateful for our partnership with schools in the region to make this goal a reality.”

Follow along on Bravo! Vail’s social media (@bravovail) all month for help demystifying the learning process for a new instrument, learning about the impact of music in parents’ and teachers’ lives, and more. Learn more about Bravo! Vail Music Makers, Haciendo Música at bravovail.org/education-engagement-programs/instruction/music-makers-page.