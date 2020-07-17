Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater announces adjusted plan to comply with expected public health order limiting gathering sizes

In the wake of the new expected public health order that will increase restrictions on public and private gathering sizes, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail has announced adjusted plans for its in-person concerts and events.

Vail native Andrew McConathy and The Drunken Hearts performed Tuesday night at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, opening the free Hot Summer Nights concert series. The Amp is offering limited tickets to performances this summer with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Tuesday, July 21 Hot Summer Nights concert with the Shakedown Bar Family Band has been split up into two shows, each allowing a maximum of 175 guests. 350 tickets were issued to ticketholders, and the plan before the new health order was to admit 175 guests on the East side of the venue, and the same on the West side.

Since the new public health order, which is currently being drafted, is likely going to cap all outdoor gatherings at 175, The Amp has decided to split up the audience into two showings. The first showing is at 4:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, guests will be given a one-time code to select which of those times they’d prefer.

Future Hot Summer Nights shows will start at the usual time, 6:30 p.m. and will sell a maximum of 175 tickets.

Anyone who reserves a ticket for an event at The Amp who no longer plans to attend is strongly recommended to contact the box office, as the tickets are in high demand.

Movie Nights at The Amp, scheduled for Saturdays throughout the summer, will continue as planned, as those events were already capping guests at 175 people.

“Live music is an essential part of quality of life. Our audience was exceptionally grateful and extremely well behaved,” said the Vail Valley Foundation’s Director of Public Relations and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Tom Boyd on the first Hot Summer Nights concert on July 14. “We showed that it is possible for our community to come together in a responsible way, to celebrate music and life, here at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.”