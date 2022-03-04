Glenwood Hot Springs Resort launching Therapy Pool improvements

People swim laps and relax in the warm waters of the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool on a chilly afternoon.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The Therapy Pool at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has been soothing guests with its healing effects and tranquility since 1960. In February, the Therapy Pool started getting some needed love with a renovation project designed to take relaxation to the next level with an updated look, new therapy jet chairs, power shower clusters for upper-body massages, improved lighting, a new ADA ramp, and more.

While the Therapy Pool is being refreshed, Hanging Lake Pool located on the attraction’s west end is temporarily being turned into its replacement and filled with water geothermally heated by Yampah Spring to 104-degree goodness. The estimated completion date for the renovation is late May.

“The Therapy Pool has not had any significant work since the 1960s, and the renovation both addresses issues with aging infrastructure and elevates the guest experience,” says Kevin Flohr, director of operations for Glenwood Hot Springs Resort. “We are very excited to launch this project as part of ongoing improvements and strive to have it wrapped up before the busy summer season kicks off.”

Shoshone Chutes will not be operating as usual during spring break in order to keep Hanging Lake Pool heated to 104° F and designated as a relaxation area. The river ride will reopen when the Therapy Pool renovation is complete.

Since opening in 1888, visitors to Glenwood Hot Springs Resort have followed the Ute’s footsteps and wisdom to the natural hot springs sourced from the on-site Yampah Spring, which contains 15 naturally occurring minerals known for their restorative properties. The main pool will be unaffected by construction and remain open during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information and the latest updates, visit HotSprings.com/Therapy-Poo l.