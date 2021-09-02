Gourmet on Gore returns for Labor Day Weekend

Gourmet on Gore brings family friendly, world-class wine, beer, spirits and culinary delights to the streets of Vail.

After a year hiatus, Gourmet on Gore kicks off the Labor Day weekend in style on Friday, Sept. 3. Bringing family friendly, world-class wine, beer, spirits and culinary delights to the streets of Vail, there’s no better time to take a bite (or sip) out of life than at Gourmet on Gore.

Mountain Standard served up wood-roasted pork sliders at a previous Gourmet on Gore event.

“The restaurants have spoken and we have listened,” explained James Deighan, managing partner of Highline Sports and Entertainment. “After an extremely challenging year for all industries—especially our friends in the restaurant industry—we understand the extreme pressure they are under just to keep their doors open. Add in unprecedented staffing shortages and restaurants are at maximum capacity.”

And while this year may look a bit different than previous years, Gourmet on Gore is the quintessential Labor Day celebration. With this understanding in mind, the producers of Gourmet on Gore want to limit any additional stress on our local restaurants. Though returning Gourmet on Gore guests will likely see a reduction in the number of participating food vendors, this year’s celebration will include new options for attendees.

Gourmet on Gore gives visitors a chance to indulge in unique, delicious bites.

“This year, to help offset the fewer number of restaurant partners on the street, guests are encouraged to support local by ordering carry-out meals or dining at local restaurants. You can bring in cuisine and enjoy it paired with one of our many wines, beers or spirits,” Deighan said. “We encourage attendees to support and be patient with those who are graciously participating in this year’s event. We are honored to have them showcasing their culinary prowess for each of you.”

Wine pairings are a must at Gourmet on Gore.

In addition to the Open-Air Tastings on Saturday and Sunday, Gourmet on Gore kicks-off on Friday, Sept. 3 with Food Trucks Al Fresco, featuring curated food trucks, creative cocktails, beer and hand-picked wines in an open-air setting with live music from Spinphony. For those who need to work up an appetite, Gourmet, Let’s Go! offers free yoga sessions on Saturday and Sunday mornings; bring your mat, water bottle, sunscreen and friends. And if you are up for a truly unique adventure, be sure to check out the Gourmet, Let’s Go! Trail to Table Hike. This ticketed event takes guests on a guided hike up the trails of Vail Mountain before descending to a gourmet meal paired with crafted beverages that are sure to rejuvenate.

For all the details, full schedule of events and to purchase tickets to the Gourmet, Let’s Go! Trail to Table Hike, visit gourmetongore.com