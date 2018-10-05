Gypsum and Eagle host a frightenly good time Saturday, Oct. 13

Gypsum's Fall Fest Spooktacular and the Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch return to the downvalley towns of Gypsum and Eagle this Saturday, Oct. 13.

That means local kids can enjoy all the frightening fun they can handle.

Event go'ers are urged to don their costumes and enjoy the Halloween fun.

Fall Fest Spooktacular

Gypsum's Halloween event is planned at Lundgren Theater Park from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

"Our signature Haunted House will be back and we have rearranged it a little and it will be super scary and fun," said Krista DeHerrera, Gypsum special events coordinator.

Recommended Stories For You

For younger kids, the Haunted House volunteers turn down the scary and emphasis the fun. The attraction will be young child friendly until 6 p.m. Saturday. After that, the volunteers will amp up the thrills for older kids.

Gypsum's Spooktacular also includes carnival games with prizes, UFO laser tag, pumpkin chunkin', a ropes course and live music by Derringer. DeHerrera advised kids to bring a bag or Halloween basket to tote their treats home.

The free goodies from the event include one pumpkin per child, while supplies last, at the event pumpkin patch. Free popcorn and hot chocolate and popcorn will be served for all.

Title sponsors for the event include the town of Gypsum, Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate, Vail Valley Jet Center, Eagle County Regional Airport, The Liquor Store and Big Horn Toyota.

Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch

Locals can find their perfect pumpkin Saturday when hundreds of gourds sprout overnight at the Brush Creek Park.

The annual pumpkin patch celebration is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Along with pumpkin picking, families can enjoy games, pony rides, a bounce house and music. Boy Scout Troop 222 will host the Not So Haunted Barn. Admission is $5. Cub Scout Pack 229 will serve a hot dog lunch, which will also cost $5.

Various special activities are planned as fund-raisers for community groups during the pumpkin patch event. The patch itself benefits the Eagle Community Garden and the cost is $5 for small pumpkins and $10 for large pumpkins.