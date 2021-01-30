Happening this week: Queer Climbing Night, Basics of Buddhism and more

For more information and to view other events happening this week, check the Vail Daily’s events calendar in the print paper and online at http://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/calendar/.

Queer Climbing Night at Eagle Climbing + Fitness

Queer Climbing Night, taking place the last Sunday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m., invites LGBTQ+ idenitfying and curious individuals to chalk up their hands and step into climbing shoes. All abilities are welcome. REservations are required and participants should be prepared to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols at the gym. This month’s event is Sunday, Jan. 31.

More information: eagleclimbing.com

Basics of Buddhism online meditation course

Karen Anderson is the yoga director at the Vail Athletic Club and her training is primarily in Indo-Tibetan buddhist tradition.

Special to the Daily

Longtime local yoga instructor Karen Anderson is offering a 12-session course, with recorded and live practices, in the basics of Buddhism. The course is donation-based with suggested $120, but Anderson urges, “please don’t let finances stop you from participating.” The workshop runs from Feb. 1 to March 10.

More information: yogavail.com or karene@vail.net.

Cocktails & Canvas at Alpine Arts Center

Whether you’re taking the class in-person or virtually, an instructor at Alpine Arts Center will guide you through the process of creating your own painting. The $49 class price includes all the materials and instructions. Virtual participants can pay $25 for the class, not including materials, if they choose, though take-home kits are available. For in-person participants, $6 wine, beer and champagne is available for purchase. Be sure to reserve a spot ahead of time. The event is Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

More information: alpineartscenter.org

Half-Day Snowshoe with Walking Mountains Science Center

Walking Mountains’ half-day snowshoes take hikers into the wilderness surrounding the Vail Valley. This week’s event, on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., voyages to Tennessee Pass for an easy trek to learn about tracks and signs left by wildlife in the backcountry. Advance registration is required.

More information: walkingmountains.org