Happening this week: Queer Climbing Night, Basics of Buddhism and more
Queer Climbing Night at Eagle Climbing + Fitness
Queer Climbing Night, taking place the last Sunday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m., invites LGBTQ+ idenitfying and curious individuals to chalk up their hands and step into climbing shoes. All abilities are welcome. REservations are required and participants should be prepared to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols at the gym. This month’s event is Sunday, Jan. 31.
More information: eagleclimbing.com
Basics of Buddhism online meditation course
Longtime local yoga instructor Karen Anderson is offering a 12-session course, with recorded and live practices, in the basics of Buddhism. The course is donation-based with suggested $120, but Anderson urges, “please don’t let finances stop you from participating.” The workshop runs from Feb. 1 to March 10.
More information: yogavail.com or karene@vail.net.
Cocktails & Canvas at Alpine Arts Center
Whether you’re taking the class in-person or virtually, an instructor at Alpine Arts Center will guide you through the process of creating your own painting. The $49 class price includes all the materials and instructions. Virtual participants can pay $25 for the class, not including materials, if they choose, though take-home kits are available. For in-person participants, $6 wine, beer and champagne is available for purchase. Be sure to reserve a spot ahead of time. The event is Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
More information: alpineartscenter.org
Half-Day Snowshoe with Walking Mountains Science Center
Walking Mountains’ half-day snowshoes take hikers into the wilderness surrounding the Vail Valley. This week’s event, on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., voyages to Tennessee Pass for an easy trek to learn about tracks and signs left by wildlife in the backcountry. Advance registration is required.
More information: walkingmountains.org
