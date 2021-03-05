How to participate in Pink Vail 2021

Pink Vail, like so many events since the pandemic, will look different this year in its 10th and final run. While there isn’t just one dedicated day, participants are invited to pick a date from Friday, March 26 to Sunday, March 28 to ski or ride Vail, at their local mountains, or participate in another favorite outdoor activity and commemorate their battle with cancer, or their loved ones’ battle with cancer.

While some of the special prizes and fundraising gear are still available, organizers have reconfigured distribution to comply with public health guidelines and keep staff and participants safe.

Here’s what to know for Pink Vail 2021.

Since the inaugural Pink Vail in 2012, participants have raised more than $5 million for Shaw Cancer Center, which provides comprehensive treatment and quality-of-life care at no cost to patients.

Townsend Bessent

Fundraising Gear Pickup

March 22-24

Participants have historically enjoyed receiving special gear for their fundraising efforts, and this year, pick-up is Tuesday and Wednesday the week before Pink Vail weekend. Head to the back parking lot of the Edwards Subway at 429 Edwards Access Rd. for a drive-thru pickup. Tuesday’s pickup window is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday’s is noon to 6 p.m.

At the gear pickup, all participants can grab a Celebration medallion that gives participants a chance to share who they’re skiing for. The Today I Am Skiing For ______ medallions aren’t just for skiers, though, since this year, festivities can also include a snowshoe, hike or even a walk through the park.

“The idea is to find their own way to commemorate a loved one or their own battle with cancer,” organizers write on the website.

Depending on how much money you raise, you also have the opportunity to snag additional items, based on how much you raise. If you raise $50, you’ll get a Bula hat; a Yeti Mug for $500 raised and Helly Hansen gear for those who raise $1,000 or more.

Speaking of gear, official Pink Vail merchandise is available for online purchase for the first time in the event’s history. The store will be open through the last day to participate, March 28. Visit pinkvailgear.com .

Pink Vail weekend

March 26-28

Instagram Pink Vail costume contest sponsored by First Bank

Pink Vail just isn’t Pink Vail without the costumes, and many participants plan to dress up as they go about their activity during the socially-distanced event. Post individual and team costumes on Instagram with #pinkvailcostume anytime that weekend to automatically enter in the contest. Only registered participants will be elgible to win. Winners in the following categories will be announced on March 31.

Best team costume

Best adult individual costume

Best child individual costume

Costumes are a favorite part of Pink Vail, and the tradition will continue this year despite changes to the event's traditional structure.

Chris Dillman

Pink Vail Event Video

The Pink Vail event videos each year are also a fan favorite, and now, you can participate virtually. Take your phone, GoPro or camera out with you and record video of your activities, and then upload them to the Pink Vail Video folder on Google Drive for a chance to see them in the official 2021 video. Access the folder here , or head to pinkvail.com/about-event and scroll down the page for a link.

Consider these parameters when shooting your videos:

The video editors are looking for teams and individuals having fun and celebrating their way, so keep that in mind for content.

Keep your videos short, 60 seconds and under.

Hold camera and record in landscape, not vertical.

Audio can be difficult outdoors, so please limit if possible.

Make sure videos and photos are family friendly.

Set your phone or video device to at least 1080p quality.

Upload to the Drive folder no later than noon on Monday, March 29.

Pink Vail Scavenger Hunt

For those who will be in Eagle County during Pink Vail weekend, keep your eyes peeled for the Pink Vail Scavenger Hunt. Placed around the valley and on Vail Mountain, each clue will a corresponding QR code. When you scan one, you’re automatically entered to win prizes from local businesses and event sponsors. Prizes can be picked up in Edwards or mailed, and only registered Pink Vail participants are eligible to win.

For more information about this year’s modified Pink Vail, visit pinkvail.com .