International flair at 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill

Veal ossobuco, bison ribeye and a 20-ounce pork tomahawk are a few of the entrees you'll find at 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Many restaurants can say they serve up international cuisine, but the proof is in the menu and staff at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek’s signature restaurant. Here, items like eggplant mutabal, zopf and shakshuka pique your curiosity while also satisfying your taste buds.

Behind the global style of menu selections is executive chef Santosh Koradi, who joined the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek in the fall of 2021. This past summer, the culinary staff became complete with the addition of talented chefs who all bring something to the table for the international and sophisticated guests of the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek or those who come for the fabulous dining experience at the award-winning property.

The Back Country Bramble features Bombay Sapphire raspberry gin, lemon, a little simple syrup and egg whites.

Susie Dunlea/Courtesy photo

Executive chef Koradi is from South India and has been a part of the Hyatt family, working at Hyatt Regency, Kathmandu and Grand Hyatt, Bahamas. He is a 2004 graduate of Durgapur Society of Management Sciences in West Bengal, India and has also worked with such esteemed hospitality brands as Hilton, OB Hotels & Restaurants, Ritz-Carlton, Le Meridien and many more.

“Being a destination resort we welcome travelers from around the world, which is a challenge to satisfy everyone’s demands and needs as sourcing the necessary ingredients can be challenging. Having international travelers gives more diverse options when it comes to planning the menu. The idea behind the current menu was trying to do something for everyone’s palette,” Koradi said.

The Park Hyatt Beaver Creek just filled its culinary team roster during the summer of 2022 with members who offer expertise and innovation. Jerry Ah Liang Ng Piang Chag is the executive sous chef and hails from Mauritius, East Africa. He started his career in a small Chinese restaurant in Mauritius when he was in his teens before moving to a number of fine-dining restaurants. He eventually became chef de partie at a renowned business hotel in Mauritius before gaining experience working at restaurants and hotels around the world.

A vegan, gluten-free and daily free option for diners at 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill includes the king oyster mushroom featuring thyme and mushroom jus, sunchoke puree and asparagus.

Susie Dunlea/Courtesy photo

Chef De Cuisine Jitender Chaudhary is from India and has been associated with Hyatt Hotels for more than seven years where he was most recently at the Hyatt Regency, Delhi. During his 13 years of kitchen experience, he has worked with reputed five-star hotels, developing expertise in Italian cuisine, wine dinners and more.

Chef De Cuisine Brij Singh is from Mumbai, India and came to Beaver Creek after being on the culinary team at Qatar’s Grand Hyatt Doha. With more than a decade’s worth of professional cooking experience for international five-star hotels, he excels at the international standards of cooking, plating and presentation.

Pastry Chef Nyoman Bayu Jayandana is a native of Bali and has more than 10 years of kitchen experience in five-star hotels in Dubai, Maldives, Oman and Indonesia. He joined the Hyatt family four years ago as sous chef pastry for the opening team at Hyatt Regency Bali and last year he became cluster sous chef pastry for Hyatt Regency Bali and Andaz Bali.

This stellar lineup of intercontinental talent collectively comes up with the menu, which allows there to be variety and uniqueness to the dishes.

“Hiring chefs from different countries and travel backgrounds we try offering food from around the world,” Santosh said.

With that being said, Santosh and his team also know that they need to have a menu that works for the clientele staying at the hotel and those coming to dine there.

“Having chefs from different countries sharing decades of culinary experience between them allows us to have menus that are well discussed, planned and executed as per the needs and demands of the guests,” Santosh said.

Following a renovation over the summer, the patio now features a fully covered pergola with luxury seating, several TVs, an updated sound system, fire pits, ceiling heaters and more.

Susie Dunlea/Courtesy photo

Start your night out a little differently. Come early before your reservation and enjoy a seat by one of the large outdoor fireplaces and order up a Back Country Bramble featuring Bombay Sapphire raspberry gin, lemon, a little simple syrup and egg whites. Or the Strawberry Park, named after one of the trails on Beaver Creek Mountain, with Grey Goose vodka, maple, strawberries and lime. Share a few dishes off of the extensive appetizer menu like eggplant mutabal, teriyaki chicken tacos with grilled pineapple and pear salsa or steak bites with arugula and a honey mustard dipping sauce.

Sit back and reflect on our day or catch some of the game on the big screen TVs hanging outside under the large pergola. Enjoy the views and let the outdoors in at this truly slopeside destination before heading in for the main event: dinner.

With a long list of appetizers on the 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill menu, you can easily fill up on apps.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

The dinner menu at 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill contains a vast array of delicious and creative dishes, from Cornish game hen, pan-seared sea bass, king oyster mushrooms and beetroot risotto. There are also several items to choose from a la carte on the grill like Kvaroy Salmon and Japanese wagyu New York strip steak that comes complete with certificate with proof of the heritage of the animal and information about how the animal was raised, fed and when it was butchered and it may even list the names of the animal’s parents.

“While designing any menu the first thought is about the sourcing of unique ingredients or looking into local seasonal products. Our menu consists of a mix of both ingredients which are not common on the menus of our competition and using local ingredients,” Santosh said.

The dinner menu includes soups, starters and salads, entrees, a la carte items and many sides to complete the meal.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Save room for dessert, the extensive menu offers sweets fruity flavors and lots of chocolate decadence and the presentations are not to be missed.

“Almost everyone likes desserts,” Santosh said. “Having Chef Bayu on the team with his skills and experience in making desserts, why not utilize his talent and have as much dessert we can have on the menu.”

“Colorado has so many flavors to offer, local ingredients are usually easily overlooked and are very underrated. As a Park Hyatt, we intend to showcase these in the way that we usually do – make “ordinary” things luxuriously extraordinary, catering to everyone’s personal taste,” Bayu said.

Save room for dessert. At 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill the list is desserts and long and very tempting.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Although the 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill is a great spot for lunch, après ski and dinner, don’t skip the most important meal of the day: breakfast.

“The breakfast menu was planned to keep in mind the pace of the operation and having quick items on the menu for the skiers that want to get first chair and having items for the guests who are on vacation and would like to dine at their own pace. So, you’ll find something for everyone from a quick breakfast meal to an extended leisurely dining experience,” Santosh said.

With breakfast being served from 7:00 to 10:30 a.m. you can get first tracks when the lifts open or leisurely go through the meal as Stantosh suggested if that is what you are in the mood for that day. Look for pastries, breakfast classics and omelets, healthy parfaits or international flair like shakshuka, a classic North African and Middle Eastern dish of eggs poached in a sauce.

Whatever your favorite meal of the day, be sure to check out the cosmopolitan menu at 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek. Come hungry and plan to come again.