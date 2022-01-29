John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp to take audiences behind the art of songwriting on Feb. 3

John Oates and Guthrie Trapp take the VPAC stage on Feb 3.

Did you know smash hit “Maneater” is actually a song about New York City? Did you know “Rich Girl” is actually about a trust funding guy? John Oates is one-half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates, as well as an accomplished solo artist with seven albums of his own. Guthrie Trapp is one of Nashville’s preeminent guitar talents who brings a brilliant mix of musical influences to the stage.

On Thursday, Feb. 3, enjoy An Evening of Song and Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $48 and available online at VilarPAC.org/john-oates-and-guthrie-trapp .

“I’m really looking forward to performing alongside Nashville super guitarist Guthrie Trapp … and bringing the stories behind the songs back,” Oates said.

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as The American Songwriters Hall of Fame, Oates has received numerous awards and multiple Grammy nominations. Forming with Daryl Hall in the early 1970s, the duo recorded 21 albums which sold over 80 million units, making them the most successful duo in rock history. With songs in their catalog which have remained world-wide phenomenon’s including “You Make My Dreams,” “Out of Touch,” “Private Eyes,” “Maneater” and “Rich Girl,” to name just a few. Since embarking on a solo career in 1999, Oates continues to tour the world performing.

“These will be fantastic nights of music and stories,” Trapp said of his performances with Oates. “John and I have a blast on and off the stage and we look forward to sharing this energy with you all.”

Trapp is a versatile musician who crosses many genres with ease, taste and authenticity. For several years, he worked with revered country artist Patty Loveless, appearing on two studio albums with her including the Grammy-winning “Mountain Soul 2.” Onstage or in the studio, he’s supported the world’s most talented and best-selling artists including Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, Travis Tritt, Dolly Parton, Sam Bush, Lyle Lovett and many others.

An Evening of Song and Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp will feature an eclectic blend of blues folk and mega hits enhanced with behind-the-scenes stories that give the audience a glimpse into the fascinating world of the songwriter’s art and craft.

“Guthrie and I wanted to create a show in which the audience feels like they are sitting alongside us in a setting that feels as comfortable as a living room,” Oates said.

