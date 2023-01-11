John Popper to play benefit at Shakedown in Vail

Scott Rednor, left, shares the stage with John Popper of Blues Traveler in August of 2020 at Ford Park.

John-Ryan Lockman/Courtesy photo

Treat yourself to a night of music while also propelling the next generation of musicians forward at Shakedown Bar this Thursday in Vail Village. John Popper joins Brothers Keeper at MAPS in Motion II, a fundraiser that benefits Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society (MAPS).

Scott Rednor, musician and owner of Shakedown Bar came up with the idea for MAPS to foster artists and their pursuits. MAPS is a nonprofit organization inspired by connection, collaboration and integrity in the music it produces and the relationships it builds. MAPS teams up with Shakedown Presents to pair experienced musicians with those just starting out and those seeking to grow their musical careers.

Rednor spent 15 years traveling the world playing guitar with many bands like Dave Matthews, Lenny Kravitz and Blues Traveler before landing in Vail.

“Blues Traveler management picked up our band, Dear Liza, in 1995 and put us on tour with Blues Traveler and the H.O.R.D.E. Festival, which was quite a rush for kids in their 20s,” Rednor recalls. Brothers Keeper and Popper also did a record together in 2014 titled “Todd Meadows” and toured nationally together.

John Popper, the frontman of Blues Traveler and harmonica virtuoso has played with Brothers Keeper many times at Shakedown Bar and at shows like the one held in Ford Park in August of 2020. The Grammy-winning artist just wrapped up the Blues Traveler tour this fall marking the band’s 35th anniversary and was happy to share his passion for music with Rednor and Brothers Keeper at this week’s fundraiser.

“I love being a part of whatever these guys have going on. I know it’s always coming from the right place and they are now leaders in this industry. They also force me to do things at times,” Popper said.

Rednor leverages his connections with talented artists to produce live community performances, recording sessions, mobile music, mentoring and professional resources for artists. MAPS now has a record label as well.

In addition to Popper being on the stage, special guests include three-time Grammy-nominated slide guitarist Roosevelt Collier who has played alongside the Allman Brothers, Tedeschi-Trucks and Los Lobos. Eddie Roberts of The New Mastersounds will also hop on stage.

When asked, Rednor said guests can expect to hear music from “a whole bunch of MAPS original artists like Kory Montgomery, Taylor Frederick, Brendan McKinney combined with John Popper, Roosevelt Collier, and Brothers Keeper performing a whole lot of rock and roll.”

Brothers Keeper is a staple at Shakedown Bar and although they welcome many guest artists to perform with them, the main characters are Rednor, Michael Jude, Rob Eaton, Jr., and John Michel.

The main four members of Brothers Keeper from left to right: John Michel, Scott Rednor, Michael Jude, Rob Eaton, Jr.

Jared Hooley/Courtesy photo

Portions of the proceeds raised on Thursday night will benefit the MAPS Institute of Modern Music, a mentoring program for emerging local musicians.

“We are currently planning our first lesson drop for local students. We are coordinating schedules with our artists and working to connect them with students prior to their night show. We are also in motion with our second annual GoMapsMusic Youth Showcase and will share details along the way,” Rednor said.

Last summer, the GoMapsMusic Youth Showcase featured fourteen young musicians from throughout Colorado and Eagle County who were selected to attend a day-long event that featured mentoring workshops led by industry professionals. The day culminated with a free public performance at Solaris Plaza.

“We are overwhelmed by the want and as well as the need for a serious music program in the community and are working diligently to make that happen,” Rednor said.

The Go MAPS Music Youth Showcase featured fourteen young musicians from throughout Colorado who were selected to attend a day-long event that featured mentoring workshops led by industry professionals.

John-Ryan Lockman/Courtesy photo

The event starts at 7:30 and various ticket prices are available. There is a livestream of the event for those unable to attend and donations are being accepted online. A silent auction is also being featured to raise money for the cause so check out the items that are ready to be viewed online from Squash Blossom, Luca Bruno, Axel’s and Drinking Vessels out of Minturn.

There is a Tequila Tour ticket in addition to the admission tickets if you want to get the party started earlier. The tour is being held at various Vail Village retail locations, starting at Squash Blossom, then Axel’s and Gorsuch Ski Café before heading to Shakedown Bar for the final stop. Throughout the tour, mix and mingle with Rednor and other MAPS artists and there will be a meet-and-greet session for tour-goers once you get to Shakedown Bar. If you buy a ticket to the Tequila Tour, you will receive a handcrafted Drinking Vessel shot glass that is yours to keep.

KJ Evans from Denver plays alongside Scott Rednor at the Go MAPS Music Youth Music Showcase in August. She was also awarded a recording contract with the Go MAPS Music label and released ‘Watch Who You Cross’ in September 2022.

John-Ryan Lockman/Courtesy photo

The artists involved feel that giving back in important, too.

“It’s important to participate in getting instruments into kids’ hands to see if that child can find a place in music,” said Greg Glasson who played with Rednor in Dear Liza and is part of the collection of artists Rednor collaborates with.

“There’s nothing like the look in a kid’s eyes when they get it for the first time,” said Michael Jude of Brothers Keeper and the John Oats Band.

“There is a strong need to perpetuate rock and roll for the future generations,” Rednor said.

For more information and to buy tickets for the MAPS in Motion II Benefit Evening, visit GoMAPSMusic.org .