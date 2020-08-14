Kyle Hollingsworth of String Cheese Incident rounds out Ford Amphitheater summer schedule

Kyle Hollingsworth has been the keyboardist in String Cheese Incident since 1996.

Dylan Langille | Special to the Daily

Kyle Hollingsworth, best known for playing keyboard with the String Cheese Incident, rounds out the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater’s summer season with a concert on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. and cost $60 plus fees. Hollingsworth will play two shows, at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

With a career in music that spans 30 years, Hollingsworth’s most widely known achievement is playing keys for String Cheese Incident. He joined the lineup in 1996 and is still in the band today.

“In the jam world, where there are no set ways of doing things, we’re not afraid to move in and out of genres, and because of that I’ve learned to be creative, not only onstage but in the studio. I can get on board with something pretty quickly. You have to,” he writes in his online biography.

With SCI, Hollingsworth has been able to share the stage with greats including Paul Simon, Bruce Hornsby, Bob Weir, Little Feat, and banjo master Bela Fleck.