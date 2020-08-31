Learn about Nottingham Ranch and the Full Corn Moon: Kids Corner for the week of 8/31/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of activities and fun to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Time travel

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales from local ranches.

The Nottingham family has owned and operated Nottingham Ranch since 1882. Their name is used for streets and the park in Avon.

KidsCorner-VDN-083120-2

Nottingham Ranch is located on Derby Mesa Loop near Burns, Colorado. The ranch is a working hay and cattle operation with 1,200 head of cattle and 19,493 acres of breathtaking views at 7,200 feet elevation. The ranch produces 3,500 tons of hay annually. It is surrounded by the White River National Forest and Flat Tops Wilderness, and the Colorado River runs through it.

The Nottingham family is legendary in Eagle County, with streets and parks bearing the Nottingham name in Avon.

William Nottingham Sr. and his wife, Nancy Angeline, were among Eagle County’s first settlers. They arrived in 1882. William worked in the mines near Red Cliff. He purchased 160 acres of property through the Homestead Act and, with two partners, purchased three additional Homestead parcels. He and Nancy had five children; Clyde, Lulu, Grace, Harry and Emmett. Nancy Angeline continued expanding the farm by purchasing the small parcels from homesteaders who no longer wanted their land.

During the Great Depression in the 1930s, Emmett Nottingham purchased additional ranches as ranchers left the county. During this time, many ranches switched from farming lettuce and potatoes to hay operations to feed cattle, horses and sheep. Clyde Nottingham built the water wheel in Avon along the Eagle River, which has recently been restored. Emmett and and Harry Nottingham continued to acquire additional land in Avon and Beaver Creek. Their holdings included extensive grazing rights for their animals, and extended from Dowd Junction along the Eagle River to west of Edwards through what is now WalMart and Avon.

In 1972, Willis Nottingham sold 2,200 the acres to Vail Associates. That land is now Beaver Creek resort. As the ski company moved its boundaries further west, Bill Nottingham, son of Emmett, realized that ranching in the valley would no longer be possible and he sold his Avon Ranch to Magnus Lindholm in 1982. Bill and wife Neva Nottingham started to acquire property in the Burns area in 1985, starting with the purchase of the Flatiron Ranch.

Following the untimely death of John Benton in a private plane crash in 1993, the Nottinghams were able to purchase his 14,000 acres, which were adjacent to the existing Nottingham Ranch. They also bought 15,000 acres of BLM and National Forest Service leases for grazing rights. This acreage had been assembled by Frank Benton, John’s grandfather, who arrived in the Burns area in 1908 and purchased a number or ranches, including Keiner Ranch, Hurst Ranch, Rogers Ranch, Edge, Breen, Newcomer and Twenty-One Ranch among others. Today, these ranches still maintain their personal integrity and original names on the Nottingham Ranch.

Bill and Neva’s daughter, Susan Nottingham, now operates this 20,000 acre ranch which adheres to best practices for cattle management. This Colorado “Legacy Ranch” is currently for sale.

Time Travel is submitted by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Ranch Project, which is chronicling local history through art. Learn more at vailvalleyartguild.org.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

to harvest / cosechar

Outside Scoop

Learn about nature.

September’s full moon occurs this Wednesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:22 p.m. Every month, the full moon is given a different name. This month is known as the Full Corn Moon, which comes from Native American culture.

Nicknames for the moons helped communities keep track of seasons. Common harvest foods were squash, beans, rice, and corn, hence the name Full Corn Moon. Brilliant light from the moon allowed workers to harvest late into the night for the best of the crops.

Before clocks and the calendar we use today, many cultures used the moon as a calendar to keep track of dates and times. The ancient Chinese, Babylonians, Greeks, and Jews all followed a lunar calendar.

Did you know? In North America, other names for the September moon include the Barley Moon, Fruit Moon and the Yellow Leaf Moon.

Outside Scoop is submitted by freelance journalist Julie Bielenberg. Contact her at jbielenberg@mac.com.

Coloring page

This week’s coloring page is submitted by local illustrator Jasmine Valdez. Follow her on Instagram at @artgirl_studios.

Jasmine Valdez | Special to the Daily

Print the page here.

Learn how to make your own coloring pages here.