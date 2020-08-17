Learn how to say ‘peach’ in Spanish and make your own lava lamp: Kids Corner for the week of 8/17/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of activities and fun to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Time travel

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales from local ranches.

Wolcott sits along the edge of the Eagle River approximately 37 miles from Vail in Eagle County. Its elevations up to 7,000 feet once were favorite hunting grounds for the Ute Native American tribe. Prospectors then arrived to the area, and they were followed by family farmers, who later turned to cattle and sheep ranching.

In its heyday, Wolcott was a thriving ranching and railroad community, home to more than 200 nearby ranches. It was a Pony Express stop for mail heading north and west, a stagecoach stop and at one time home to taverns, a livery and several schools.

Rupert “Rupe” Sherwood, a trapper and prospector, arrived in 1883 and settled along the Eagle River just west of present day Wolcott. He operated a sawmill and Sherwood’s Quarry that supplied the red sandstone for the construction of the Brown Palace Hotel in Denver.

Three years later, the Denver and Rio Grande single track railroad arrived, continuing on to Glenwood via Toponas and Steamboat Springs. In 1887, another railroad line was built here in an effort to be the first rail line to reach the mining community of Aspen. The line bisected the Sherwood property, and the railroad built a section house at the “Sherwood Switch.” This area of Wolcott came to be known as Kent.

The Sherwood Switch became the largest shipping point on the Western Slope. It provided transport for communities in Routt County and Glenwood. Vast herds of sheep and cattle were transported to market from this station. Miners’ gold was also shipped from here. Teams of horses delivered supplies from the trains to ranches as far away as Routt County and to farms along what is now Hwy 131 past the Welch family ranch, now known as 4 Eagle Ranch.

A store was built and Kent became Russell’s Siding. In 1889, Russell’s Siding was renamed Wolcott, in honor of Edward Wolcott, a Colorado senator who helped the area secure a post office in the same year. The first school house opened in 1890.

The population of Wolcott once reached 1,500 residents, however with the completion of the Moffat railroad tunnel in 1928, the train by- passed Wolcott and population gradually declined.

The last school closed its doors in 1945. The 2010 census population recorded a population of 15.

Time Travel is submitted by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Ranch Project, which is chronicling local history through art. Learn more at vailvalleyartguild.org.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

peach / el melocotón

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Riddle me this

Test your wits and smarts with these riddles.

Click or hover over the black boxes to reveal the answer.

Easy

Riddle: A man fell off of a 100-foot ladder, but he didn’t get hurt. How is this possible?

He was only on the first step.

Riddle: David’s parents have three sons: Snap, Crackle and…?

David.

Riddle: Who can shave a dozen times a day but still have a beard?

A barber.

Hard

Riddle: I have one eye and it’s always open. What am I?

A needle.

Riddle: What has four eyes and runs south?

The Mississippi River.

Riddle: What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?

The letter M.

Craft of the Week

Water Bottle Lava Lamps

Illustration by Casey Russell

You will need: Empty water bottle with cap, vegetable oil, water, food coloring, Alka Seltzer tablets, chopstick (optional).

Directions: Fill the water bottle two-thirds of the way full with the oil. Fill the rest with water, but leave a little space at the top. Watch the water sink to the bottom: oil and water do not mix, and since the water is more dense, it sinks. Add the food coloring and watch it mix with just the water. The chopstick can help you mix the food coloring and water better. Once everything is mixed, drop one-fourth of an Alka Seltzer tablet in. Watch the lava lamp work. You can screw on the top and save the lava lamp for later — activate the magic with the Alka Seltzer each time.

Coloring page

This week’s coloring page is submitted by local illustrator Jasmine Valdez. Follow her on Instagram at @artgirl_studios.

Jasmine Valdez | Special to the Daily

Print the page here.

Learn how to make your own coloring pages here.