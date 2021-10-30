Maya restaurant serving Día de Los Muertos specials through Tuesday

The Maya is one of over 30 Richard Sandoval Hospitality restaurants worldwide to celebrate Día de los Muertos by serving special cocktail & dessert items through Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Día de Los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead”, is a two-day festival originating in Mexico that is all about demonstrating love and respect to the past while setting intentions for the future.

The holiday takes place on Nov. 1-2 each year, and while many will be celebrating at home, the Maya restaurant in Vail has created a Día de Los Muertos drink and dessert special that will be offered through the end of the festival on Tuesday.

Día de Los Muertos is one of chef and restaurateur Richard Sandoval’s favorite holidays of the year, and the specials he created are an invitation for the community to join in the celebration. The Maya is one of over 30 Richard Sandoval Hospitality restaurants worldwide to celebrate Día De Los Muertos by serving special cocktail & dessert items through Tuesday, Nov. 2.

“Día de los Muertos is not a Mexican version of Halloween,” Sandoval said. “Though related, the two annual events differ greatly in traditions and tone. Each year in towns and cities throughout Mexico, revelers don makeup and costumes, hold parades, host parties, sing, dance, and make offerings to lost loved ones over the two-day celebration. This year, I’m inviting guests to taste our marigold-inspired specials and immerse themselves in one of my favorite holidays.”

The Marigold is a central symbol of Día de Los Muertos, and served as Sandoval’s inspiration for the specials.

Located inside The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Maya is serving a Marigold Margarita, made with Patrón Reposado, fresh lime juice and a Cempaxúchil marigold syrup. The Marigold is a central symbol of Día de Los Muertos, and served as Sandoval’s inspiration for the specials. It is believed that the spirits of the dead visit the living during the celebration, and the vibrant color and pungent scene of the Marigold flower is traditionally used to help guide the spirits to the altars built by their loved ones.

In addition to the Marigold Margarita, guests can enjoy a decadent Pumpkin Bread Cake crafted with caramel “tacha” pumpkin, orange blossom milk, spiced pepitas and topped with cinnamon ice cream.

These specials end on Tuesday, Nov. 2 with the conclusion of Día de Los Muertos, so enjoy the festive foods while you can. For information, visit riverfrontdining.com/maya.