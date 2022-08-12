Meet Your Chef: Daniel Joly of Mirabelle

Head Chef Daniel Joly plates a dish in the Mirabelle kitchen.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: My name is Daniel Joly and I am the executive chef and owner of Mirabelle at Beaver Creek.

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: We moved to the Vail Valley in 1990. We left Charleston, South Carolina after Hurricane Hugo, thinking we would be here for a winter season. That quickly changed when we realized this area was the best place to raise our family.

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: I’ve been a rebel since I was young and didn’t like school. I was intrigued by the kitchen in a restaurant. I didn’t like the idea of a 9 to 5 job. Working in a kitchen seemed fun and challenging.

Joly selects fresh herbs from the greenhouse behind Mirabelle restaurant.

Mirabelle/Courtesy photo

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: I was inspired by a master chef and culinary celebrity in Belgium, where I started my journey. Now, I’m one of them. I hope to be an inspiration to the next generation of up-and-coming chefs.

A: What’s your favorite spice?

Q: I’m not a spice-oriented person, but I lean more towards fresh herbs at Mirabelle. We have our own greenhouse where we grow many varieties of fresh herbs, including lemon thyme, purple basil, lemongrass, mint, rosemary and ginger root

Q: Favorite protein?

A: One of my favorite proteins is Colorado lamb. It’s lean but still full of flavor. Duck is another favorite of mine.

Mirabelle has received praise from numerous publications and institutions such as Wine Spectator, Zagat, Bon Appetit and the James Beard House.

Mirabelle/Courtesy photo

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: For fruits, I really like wild strawberries, acai and guava. My favorite veggies are Brussels sprouts, Belgian endive and white asparagus. It just depends on the season.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: My main carb of choice is potatoes, there are so many ways to eat them and they are such a good vessel for flavor absorption. I also like some ancient grains like farro or quinoa.

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: I appreciate a good meat bowl, a grilled chicken and some simple ingredients or in a good homemade soup is very satisfying after a good day of skiing. Or a nice glass of wine and cheese with friend after a day on the river. Hmm, this is making me hungry!

Mirabelle restaurant is celebrating 40 years and Joly has been there for 23 of those years.

Dominique Taylor/Courtesy photo

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: I think at Mirabelle the last 30 plus years that I’ve been there, we have always kept a sense of responsibility with our staff to improve our guest experience. We are so lucky to operate in an old farmhouse that is unique to the valley’s restaurant scene. We always make sure we provide fresh food, great, friendly service and an exceptional and fairly priced wine selection.

I believe that in our industry it is a daily task to make sure you are always growing and striving to be better. I will be judged on my last dinner, we’re only as good as the last meal we made and we cannot rest and think we have made it to the top. Tomorrow we have to do it all again!

We have been fortunate to have our staff’s support and a dedicated, talented chef that shares our vision. We are a family-owned business and we want to be a part of the community. We always feel lucky and proud of the support we have received throughout the years.