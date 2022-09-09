Meet Your Chef: Matt Limbaugh of Root and Flower

Like many locals, Matt Limbaugh came for the snowboarding and the mountain lifestyle.

Root and Flower/Courtesy photo

Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?

A: My name is Matt Limbaugh and I am the Executive Chef/ Co-Owner of Root and Flower

Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?

A: I’ve lived in the valley full time since 2006. Snowboarding and living life in the mountains is what brought me here.

Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?

A: I’ve always loved cooking. I remember hanging around my mom in the kitchen when I was a child watching her go through her recipe box that had old recipes from my grandmother and her sisters. My first job when I was 16 I was a prep cook at a pizza restaurant. That job actually fueled my interest to go to culinary school and I’ve worked in restaurants ever since.

Root and Flower/Courtesy photo

Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?

A: Early in my childhood I was inspired by TV personalities, then I studied and followed Micheline star chefs, now days I’m inspired by traveling to Mexico and watching grandmas around the world pass on traditions.

Q: What’s your favorite spice?

A: My favorite spice is cumin, for its versatility and strong flavor.

Q: Favorite protein?

A: Favorite protein is cheeks of any kind. Halibut seared in duck fat, braised pork cheeks, beef cheek barbacoa, etc.

Root and Flower/Courtesy photo

Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?

A: Favorite fruits are pineapple, grapes and watermelon. My favorite vegetable is probably broccoli.

Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?

A: Potatoes for sure

Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?

A: Fried chicken is definitely on top of the list. (My mom’s fried chicken)

Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?

A: When I’m not cooking at the restaurant I like to get out and camp with my wife and dog, ride my Harley or go out fishing.

