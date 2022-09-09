Meet Your Chef: Matt Limbaugh of Root and Flower
Get to know your Vail Valley chefs
Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?
A: My name is Matt Limbaugh and I am the Executive Chef/ Co-Owner of Root and Flower
Q: How long have you lived in the valley and what brought you here?
A: I’ve lived in the valley full time since 2006. Snowboarding and living life in the mountains is what brought me here.
Q: When did you first realize that you wanted to become a chef?
A: I’ve always loved cooking. I remember hanging around my mom in the kitchen when I was a child watching her go through her recipe box that had old recipes from my grandmother and her sisters. My first job when I was 16 I was a prep cook at a pizza restaurant. That job actually fueled my interest to go to culinary school and I’ve worked in restaurants ever since.
Q: Who has inspired you throughout your culinary journey?
A: Early in my childhood I was inspired by TV personalities, then I studied and followed Micheline star chefs, now days I’m inspired by traveling to Mexico and watching grandmas around the world pass on traditions.
Q: What’s your favorite spice?
A: My favorite spice is cumin, for its versatility and strong flavor.
Q: Favorite protein?
A: Favorite protein is cheeks of any kind. Halibut seared in duck fat, braised pork cheeks, beef cheek barbacoa, etc.
Q: Favorite fruits and veggies?
A: Favorite fruits are pineapple, grapes and watermelon. My favorite vegetable is probably broccoli.
Q: Name your carb: pasta, potatoes, rice, polenta, etc.?
A: Potatoes for sure
Q: What’s your favorite comfort food?
A: Fried chicken is definitely on top of the list. (My mom’s fried chicken)
Q: Is there anything else about you we should share?
A: When I’m not cooking at the restaurant I like to get out and camp with my wife and dog, ride my Harley or go out fishing.