New cocktail bar Moonrise Minturn brings a much-anticipated slice of nightlife to mining town

Moonrise Minturn, a new cocktail bar, hopes to bring a youthful nighttime option to town residents and others in the Vail Valley. The vibe? “Disco cowboy,” said co-owner Allie Yazel

She and her partner Doug McAvity own Sunrise Cafe, and after an eight-day remodel, the space has transformed, complete with a new craft cocktail menu. The breakfast and lunch spot hopes to become a new nighttime hub for dancing, connecting and merry-making, while still offering the same daytime classics its regulars have come to love.

“Minturn has been begging for something young and groovy at night. With Moonrise, we’re bringing just that. Craft cocktails with an ode to local flavors,” Yazel said.

Allie Yazel and Doug McAvity, co-owners of Sunrise Cafe and Moonrise Minturn, pose in the newly-remodeled space next to Anahata Yoga & Wellness and across the street from Minturn Country Club.

Take, for example, the Bat Country margarita, named after the glass blowing studio located just down the road. The spicy drink is made with a Sendy Sauce reduction, literally incorporating a local flavor: Sendy Sauce is made here in Eagle County by local couple Kali and Clay Vansteel, and their sauce won Best Locally Made Product in the Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley competition in 2020.

That local ethos goes beyond even the menu.

“Ninety-nine percent of the eight-day remodel — yes, eight days — has been thrifted, bartered or borrowed from surrounding businesses. Items with a price tag like a gorgeous cowhide from Minturn Mercantile or funky cowboy hats from the Scarab are for sale right out of the cafe/bar,” Yazel said.

And the cocktail bar is already starting to give back to locals. On Saturday, Feb. 27, Moonrise will host a Full Moon Benefit celebration and education event, with all proceeds going towards the families of the four men killed in avalanches last week: Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer from the Silverton avalanche and Johnny Kuo from the East Vail avalanche. More information about the event, including participation from Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Bonfire Brewing, of which Jessen was a co-founder, will come as the date approaches.

Moonrise hopes to serve all kinds of guests, whether you finish après at 5 p.m., or if you’re topping off the night with a dance party at 9 p.m. The restaurant will be following social distancing and mask protocols, no matter what time of day.

Sunrise Cafe will continue to serve breakfast, lunch and smoothies during the daytime. Sunrise’s hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and Moonrise’s hours are Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to last call, which will change as state guidelines change. Moonrise hopes to host pop-ups on Sunday and Monday throughout the winter.

For more information, visit sunriseminturn.com.