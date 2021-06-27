Paul Hoffman of Greensky Bluegrass plays solo show in Beaver Creek on July 10

As a member of the internationally touring Greensky Bluegrass band, Paul Hoffman has performed at iconic festivals including Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits Festival and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

Paul Hoffman of Greensky Bluegrass will play an intimate solo show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek on Saturday evening.

Hoffman is a singer, songwriter and mandolin player raised in Muskegon, Michigan. A collegiate endeavor in English literature led Hoffman to Kalamazoo, Michigan, which catalyzed the formation and became the home base for Greensky Bluegrass. From humble beginnings, Hoffman and Greensky Bluegrass have quickly become a festival favorite across the country.

If you go… Tickets go on sale June 23 at 11 a.m. and are $30. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit http://www.vilarpac.org for tickets and more information.

“Greensky are hardly strictly bluegrass and, yet, representing the genre for a whole new generation,” claims Rolling Stone in 2010. Recorded works by the band have landed on several Billboard charts, including No. 1 placement on the Bluegrass charts.

“The songs of Greensky Bluegrass have become anthems of the mountain region, many of them crafted wholly or in part by bandleader, singer and multi-instrumentalist Paul Hoffman,” said Vilar Performing Arts Center Executive Director Owen Hutchinson. “What a truly special experience this will be for fans of acoustic music and superb songwriting.”

Hoffman is also known for his improvisation, taking risks and living in the moment, which all makes for an entertaining live performance on stage.

In May of 2020, he performed a solo concert called Banding Together: A Virtual Concert for Colorado Music Relief. “In this time of no gathering, I’m here to play some music for you,” Hoffman said before the performance outside of a barn on Caribou Ranch near Nederland, Colorado. The songwriter is looking forward to entertaining live audiences again.

