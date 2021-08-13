Red, White and Brew: End of summer selections

August wine recommendations from Alpine Wine & Spirits

Summer was very wet and as usual – flew by quickly. Olympics are done as well. Good job Team USA! It’s been exciting few weeks, now back to reality. Kids are starting school in just a few days. That will bring some changes in our daily lives and will keep us occupied. But we’ll have plenty of nice days and we’d like to continue enjoying them. Why not have a glass of wine or beer after a busy day? Here are some options that will make your day better, or, at least, the end of it.

Red Wine: Nielson wines are born on sandy soils, Pacific Ocean breezes and Santa Barbara sunshine. Named after Uriel J. Nielson, who in 1964 planted the first commercial vineyard in Santa Barbara County in California. Today there are more than 100 wineries in the area. Nielson’s 2017 Pinot Noir comes from three main regions within Santa Barbara County. It starts with bright red fruits and tea notes on the nose. The palate is light to medium-bodied. It drinks fresh and finishes a bit earthy. One of my all-time favorites in the $20 range. Also rated 90 points by Robert Parker. Give it a try, you might have just found your new go-to Pinot!

White Wine: We are having trouble getting some of the New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs that we are so familiar with. But we’re in love with that style of white wine. What should we do? How about look at this Washington State beauty? Liquid Light is fresh, clean and vibrant. Tropical fruits on the nose, followed by lime zest and grapefruit on the palate. Finish is clean and moderately acidic for a Sauvignon Blanc. It is also lower in alcohol, calories and carbs and contains less than 1g of sugar, which makes it a perfect choice for an afternoon drink. A bottle of it is only $14.99. Enjoy it!

Beer: It’s hard to believe Oktoberfest beers are here. But that’s nothing compared to the Pumpkin ones that are out now as well. We will stay with the first one, though, as it is a bit early for true Fall beers. Ska Brewing from Durango, Colorado added its Oktoberfest to the lineup in 2018. It sold out in record time then and had since flourished, winning a bunch of awards. It is a German-style lager, darker in color and fully focused on Munich and Vienna malts. It finishes clean and crisp and is very food friendly. For the month of August, a 6 pack cans is only $8.49. A great time to try it if you’ve never had it before. Cheers!