Red, White and Brew: Gearing up for Game Day





Ok, no more wearing white after Monday. Of course, you don’t have to go with this “rule.” There’s plenty of white in our future in the form of snow, though. Temperatures are decreasing and so is our time outdoors. But we all need a lazy Tuesday night, watching a movie. It is even better when we pair it with a nice glass of wine or beer. So without further ado, here are some great options for you to try.

Red Wine

Jeff Runquist produces balanced wines that share a theme of fresh fruit reflective of the varietal flavors. On a certain year he could be crushing over 20 different varieties from different appellations in California. Four of them are staples for him — petite sirah, zinfandel, barbera and petit verdot. The latter is the most unique and needs the most sunshine and heat to fully ripen.

His 2019 vintage consists of 100% petit verdot. It has a nice, deep purple color, aromas of dark berries and cherries and has a smooth texture throughout. It is an elegant wine that is ready to be enjoyed with your favorite meat dish or by itself. A great expression of the grape that deserves more respect than it is getting. A bottle of it is $28.99 — not cheap but so worth it. Enjoy.

White Wine

Considering the temperature drops, it probably is one of the last chances to enjoy a bright, crisp white wine. Hence my choice here — a Spanish albarino. Bodegaz Chavez is a very important producer in Rias Baixas in northwest Spain. They started producing wine in 1955 and were instrumental in the area being recognized as a designated growing region. The family estate is in the Val do Salnes, which is said to be the birthplace of albarino. Their 2019 vintage sits on its lees after fermentation to pick up a little more weight and soften up the palate. The result is stunning — typical aromas of apple, pear and white flowers; a fresh palate with medium acidity; and a mineral finish. Rated 90 points as well from Wine Enthusiast. The cost is $22.99 a bottle for this nicely made white wine.





Beer

My beer choice is directed towards game day. College football season is on, and I’ve seen a lot of excitement. This refreshing beer by Avery Brewing was developed shoulder to shoulder with the University of Colorado at Boulder. It is their light, crisp gold lager — Stampede. I’d like to mention that this beer is for everyone, not only Buffs fans. It will make your (game) day more enjoyable. A six pack of cans is only $8.99 for the month of September. Cheers.

Disclaimer: This beer can be enjoyed during NFL games too.