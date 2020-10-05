Red, White and Brew: Try some new wine and beer flavors as you settle into a fall routine

It’s October and weather is changing fast. Colorado is colorful again. Leaves have changed colors multiple times already. It is gorgeous out there. Arapahoe Basin is blowing snow, but there’s till plenty of chances to enjoy a walk, a hike or a bike ride, though.

We also tend to start eating dinner a bit earlier, allowing us to have a glass or two of wine and/or beer. I love wines that are versatile and can complement many different dishes. Here are a couple of suggestions that are not too popular and you might want to try.

Red wine

Grenache and Pinot Blanc are two less popular wine styles, but still taste great and pair well with many meals.

I know there could be different opinions here, but I think Grenache is one of the most universal grape varietals out there. Cellier des Dauphins was founded more than 50 years ago by the Union of Cotes du Rhone winegrowers, which brings together more than 2,300 winemaking families in Southern Rhone in France. Grenache is the main grape in their projects.

The 2018 Cotes du Rhone Reserve consists of 60% Grenache and 40% Syrah. Amazingly balanced, the wine is round with soft tannins. No wonder Decanter magazine rated it 97 points. Simply put, it is delicious. Please come and join the Grenache-loving family. Buy it at Alpine Wine & Spirits for $17.99 per bottle.

White wine

Pinot but not Grigio (Gris). Pinot Blanc it is, which is actually a point genetic mutation of Pinot Noir. Often confused with Chardonnay on the vine, it has slightly bigger berries. It produces aromatic wines that have full-bodied structure. Although mostly planted in California in the US, our focus today is on Silas’ Enna Hay Pinot Blanc from Oregon. From a single vineyard in Eola-Amity Hills, it is fermented in neutral oak barrels to build its weight and middle.

It is flowery on the nose, but totally dry on the palate with a long Granny Smith apple finish. Seafood, salads, light meats – no problem, it can handle it all. For the whole month of October it will be on sale for $19.99 a bottle.

Beer

The cute flamingos on the can of Great Divide’s Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Ale are just a sneak peek at the fun flavors inside.

If you have a sweet tooth like me, you probably love a strawberry rhubarb pie, don’t you? I do too. Recently I discovered a different version of it – Great Divide’s Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Ale. It’s hard not to fall for the cute pink flamingos on the can. But what’s inside the can made the difference for me.

With just enough sour note, this easy drinking ale is fun and refreshing. The sweetness from the strawberries and the tartness from the rhubarb combine perfectly to create a quality beer. It is available canned only for a few months, so this is your last chance to grab some for the year. During the month of October, a 4-pack will be on sale for only $8.49.

Val Goranov is the store manager of Alpine Wine & Spirits.