Stephan A. Schwartz's book builds off decades of research into human consciousness.

Special to the Daily

Wednesday night, the Vail Symposium hosted scientist, historian and nonlocal consciousness expert Stephan Schwartz, who spoke to a large audience that filled the Edwards Interfaith Chapel.

The researcher, who has carried out more than 23,000 experiments on remote viewing, talked about Edgar Cayce’s life and how the 20th century prophet predicted the future and provided information about medical problems and ancient mysteries.

But Schwartz also challenged the audience to take their own action for a better future. He echoed climate change experts’ warnings that if humans remain on the current high-carbon trajectory, Hothouse Earth will become a devastating reality, resulting in global warming, glacial melting and rising oceans by the end of this century.

“About 13 million people will become climate refugees by 2050,” Schwartz said.

Using nonlocal consciousness to make a difference

He used Cayce’s philosophy as an example of how one person’s actions and intentions can make a big difference.

“In Cayce’s world, helping one another and fostering wellbeing was the major social priority,” Schwartz said.

After reviewing Cayce’s history and worldview — including how giving readings directly opposed his fundamental evangelical Christian beliefs — Schwartz turned to consciousness in general.

First, he pointed out that remote viewing (a type of nonlocal consciousness) is nothing new. The oldest recorded remote viewing dates back to the ancient Greek world, when the Oracle of Delphi correctly predicted exactly what the King of Lydia was doing on a particular day. The king feared an emanate Persian attack and wanted to test the accuracy of the seven Oracles of the World. Only the Oracle of Delphi nailed it.

Schwartz then reiterated Max Plunk’s conclusion that atoms and molecules are an expression of consciousness.

“Max Plunk said, ‘I have spent my entire life studying atoms and molecules, and I am sorry to say they don’t exist,’” Schwartz said. “Plunk said space-time arises from consciousness (not vice versa).”

Schwartz gave credence to nonlocal consciousness by reporting results of psychologist and scientist Jeanne Achterberg’s Distant Intentionality Study. In it, MRIs showed significant differences in the brain activity (such as anterior and middle cingulate and prefrontal cortex activity) of people when distant healers consciously sent them healing energy at random 2-minute intervals.

Though Schwartz believes just about anyone can tap into nonlocal consciousness, he thinks some people have more of a genetic predisposition to do so. Nevertheless, he said the key to developing the ability to receive sense perceptions about the future or someone far away involves “attaining and sustaining attention-focused awareness.”

Normally, sensory information overrides our awareness of nonlocal consciousness. He pointed out that every religion teaches some form of meditation, or “attention-focused awareness,” so that sensory overload retreats into the background. His experiments show that meditators routinely have more success at remote viewing and healing than nonmeditators.

“Anyone can do this, and there are a lot of ways to do it,” Schwartz said. “Find the rituals that work for you, and do them regularly. People have been opening up to nonlocal consciousness for thousands of years. The key is your motive and attention.”

He also asserts that “acts of intentional awareness create informational change,” meaning that people’s intentions can lead to social change. He gave the example of LGBTQ equality.

“When 10% of the population changes in consciousness, the whole population has to shift to accommodate that shift in consciousness,” he said. “The mind is the builder. Collective intention (leads to) social transformation that fosters wellbeing. …Every time you buy something, you’re voting for a worldview. Every choice either supports wellbeing or not.”

“The question I leave you with is: What do we want? What kind of world? If not now, then when? And if not us, then who?”