Roundup River Ranch’s 10th annual gala raises over $1.2 million

Special to the Daily

The 10th Annual “A Grateful Harvest” gala to benefit Roundup River Ranch was hosted on August 14 at Roundup River Ranch in Gypsum, as well as at Splendido at The Chateau in Beaver Creek, and it was an evening to remember. With over 330 guests traveling from near and far in attendance, over $1.2 million was raised to support Roundup River Ranch, an organization which provides free camp experiences to children with serious illnesses and their families. Guests who were unable to attend the event in-person could view the event virtually in real-time for free through a live stream link.

“We continue to be humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support from our community of supporters, partners, sponsors, volunteers, and campers and their families,” said Ruth B. Johnson, president and CEO. “Thank you for your ongoing belief in our mission and ensuring we continue to provide free, life-changing camp programs to more children with serious illnesses and their families for many years to come. Hundreds of families will benefit from the generosity of a single night.”

Highlights of the evening included inspiring camper stories, a live high-profile auction to bid on lavish items, and a live “camper call” paddle raise. Roundup River Ranch also set up an online silent auction a week before the event to spur excitement in giving leading up to the event. The signature event dinner highlighted the tastes of the season from Chef Riley Romanin of Hooked who prepared guests cuisine at camp; and from Chef Brian Akerman of Splendido. Each delectable course was perfectly paired with exquisite wines.

In addition to raising money for the organization, Roundup River Ranch honored 2021 Paul Newman Legacy Society Inductees, Kathy and Trent Cole. A recognition was awarded to celebrate individuals who, like Paul Newman, have made a commitment to the long-term sustainability of camp.

Roundup River Ranch provides free year-round programs and camp experiences to children ages 17 and under with serious illnesses and their families. Roundup River Ranch, which is located 50 miles west of Vail in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, is a place where campers can take a true vacation from being “a patient” and get back to the fun of being a child. The organization is a member of SeriousFun Children’s Network, a global family of camps and programs founded by actor Paul Newman that represent the gold standard in medical specialty camps.

A Grateful Harvest is generously sponsored by presenting sponsors Donna and Pat Martin, as well as corporate sponsors Alpine Bank, BluSky Restoration, CordilleraCares, First Western Trust, Peak 1 Express, Vail Daily, and Vail Health, and many other partners in our community. Event co-chairs Donna Martin and Linda Hendricks, along with an incredible event committee, planned throughout this year to develop new and innovative ways of gathering Roundup River Ranch stakeholders and community partners together. To be able to live stream directly from Roundup River Ranch camp to Splendido allowed guests to engage in the event and participate in all aspects of the evening including the live auction and camper call.

If you would like to learn more about Roundup River Ranch, please visit RoundupRiverRanch.org.