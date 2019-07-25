Shakedown Bar is hosting Bravo! Vail this weekend for it’s casual After Dark performance

Shakedown Bar typically hosts more contemporary-sounding acts, and bringing Bravo! Vail to a more casual setting.

Tomas Cohen | Special to the Daily

If You Go … What: Bravo! Vail After Dark with Edgar & George Meyer with Mike Marshall. Where: Shakedown Bar, Vail Village. When: Sunday, July 28 at 8:30 p.m. Cost: $10. More information: Visit bravovail.org or call 877-812-5700; limited pre-sale entry tickets are available online, but they are also available at the door.

Seeing a Bravo! Vail show at Shakedown Bar, Bridge Street’s bastion of live music, seems counter intuitive. After all, the bar usually doesn’t showcase classical music. But that’s exactly what’s going down on Sunday, July 28 at 8:30 p.m.

For a $10 ticket, guests will get to see bassist Edgar Meyer and violinist George Meyer play both classical and contemporary pieces in an accessible and casual setting at the bar. The father-son string duo will be joined by mandolin player Mike Marshall.

Edgar Meyer, after earning a formidable reputation in the music industry, has composed works for and performed with cellist Yo-Yo Ma and violinists Joshua Bell and Hilary Hahn. He’s won two Grammy Awards for works that have forayed into a wide variety of genres, including classical, bluegrass and jazz. Meyer and Marshall have collaborated before together, touring the world with Joshua Bell, Bela Fleck, and Sam Bush on two separate projects between 1999 and 2003.

Seating at Shakedown is limited, but there is plenty of standing room. The venue – which is not handicap accessible – has a maximum capacity of 198 people, so to sit down, guests should arrive closer to when ticket sales open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, and there are a limited number of pre-sale tickets online at bravovail.org.