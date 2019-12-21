‘Slow fashion’ part of the dialogue at ski industry trade show

Editor’s note: This is part four of a seven-part series on the latest and greatest finds at the Outdoor Retailer and Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Snow Show held in Denver earlier this year. This trade show represents suppliers of consumer outdoor sports with constituents in the retailer, rep and resort communities.

When you think of fashion, you may think of the fast-paced runway style shows and how looks are ever-changing, but at Krimson Klover, they want to slow things down. Here, “slow fashion” is a primary part of their mission.

“We’ve been honoring ‘slow fashion’ long before it became a movement. We strongly believe that fashion, like food, is best when crafted ‘from scratch’, with intention. This means knitting a piece of our soul into everything we make,” said Rhonda Swenson, founder and creative director of Krimson Klover, a contemporary knitwear company specializing in eco-friendly, luxurious clothing for women based on Boulder, CO.

Slow Fashion is a movement of designing, creating and buying garments that stand the test of time. It’s a philosophy that encourages slowing down our consumption, owning fewer, but better things that are purchased thoughtfully from brands that consciously manufacture clothing without threatening natural resources or damaging the social and ecological environment.

Krimson Klover’s talented design team selects superior-quality, natural fibers from sustainable sources across the globe that respect animals, employees and the environment. The companies they partner with are certified for excellence in wastewater treatment, energy usage, absence of harmful substances, continual supply chain improvement and overall environmental sustainability. “This high standard is what we expect from all of our award-winning yarn suppliers.”

Eco-friendly can still mean stylish and staying current with trends. “This season, we introduced a seamless technology which means everything is knit on a tube, you don’t have any seams, no chaffing and we’re doing this in quite a few of our base layers. People just love the way it feels next to their skin,” Swenson said.

Check out today’s video to see their line of clothing for hitting the slopes or going out to dinner after a day on the hill. View the whole line at http://www.krimsonklover.com.