Spring Back to Vail announces Counting Crows in first wave of artist lineup

Counting Crows play in 2017 in Syracuse. The band headlines on Saturday of Spring Back to Vail.

Casey Russell | crussell@vaildaily.com

Spring Back to Vail, which takes Thursday, April 9 – Sunday, April 12 this year, has announced the first bands on its lineup.

Friday will see performances from Dispatch and Soja. Saturday’s headliners are Counting Crows and St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

Dispatch’s folk, indie and sunny vibes that come from its California roots will surely bring a warm flavor to Friday’s shows. Sojas’ reggae dovetails nicely.

Counting Crows emerged in 1994 with breakout hit “Mr. Jones” and followed up with “Recovering the Satellites” in 1996. The band is known for its live shows, and also famously authored “Accidentally in Love” for the movie “Shrek 2.”

St. Paul and the Broken Bones bring flavorful Americana and have played in the Vail Valley numerous times.

Spring Back to Vail is a free event, and VIP tickets are on sale now for $150. VIPs get access to a viewing area next to the stage, free beverages and light bites as well as private bathrooms.

For more information about the artists and the event, visit https://www.springbacktovail.com/.