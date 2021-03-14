State historian presents virtual lecture on Colorado ski history — with a Vail twist

The Colorado Snowsports Museum is located on the third level of the Vail Village parking structure.



On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Colorado state historian Duane Vandenbusche will present a virtual lecture on Colorado ski history — with a Vail twist — as part of the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s Through the Lens series.

Vandenbusche has been teaching at Western State University since 1962 and is one of the most celebrated history professors on the Western Slope. He is a member of the State Historian’s Council and has served as the state historian for a term.

The virtual event is free with a suggested donation to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, located in Vail Village. The museum offers a variety of historical opportunities, including art walks, 10th Mountain Division exhibits as well as other memorabilia on display (and a gift shop). The museum is located on the third level of the Vail Village parking structure.

Visit snowsportsmuseum.org for the virtual event Wednesday at 7 p.m., for more information or to check out the online gift shop.

All of the Through the Lens videos are available on the website, including last week’s snowboarding-focused virtual presentation with Trent Bush, who discusses the evolution of snowboarding as interpreted through the museum’s exhibit and other artifacts.