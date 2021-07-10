Stephen Marley performs in Vail on September 4

Stephen Marley has performed in the valley multiple times over the years, including at The Amp in 2016 as part of the GoPro Mountain Games, the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek in 2019 and the old 8150 Club in Vail in 2007, among others.

The second son of music icons Bob and Rita Marley, Stephen Marley is a true pioneer of reggae music and a legendary musician in his own right. With eight Grammy Awards on 11 nominations, Stephen Marley performs iconic covers of his father’s music as well as his own collection of prolific music that infuses reggae with hip-hop, soul, jazz, doo-wop and more. On Saturday, September 4, Stephen Marley makes his much-anticipated return to The Amp in Vail at 7:30 p.m.

If you go… What: Stephen Marley – Babylon By Bus Tour stops in Vail When: Saturday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Cost: Tickets start at $29.50 More information: Visit grfavail.com/event/Stephen-marley

Tickets for Stephen Marley’s Babylon By Bus Tour performance Sept. 4 at The Amp in Vail are on sale Friday, July 9, at 12 p.m. MST. Visit grfavail.com for more information.

Stephen Robert Nesta “Ragga Muffin” Marley was born on April 20, 1972, in Wilmington, Delaware, but soon returned home to Kingston, Jamaica. In 1979, at the request of his mother, Stephen Marley joined The Melody Makers with his siblings Ziggy, Cedella and Sharon. And in 1980, he first performed on stage with his father in Zimbabwe to honor the nation’s independence celebration. He’s gone on to have a successful solo career and produce a number of hits as well.

His hip-hop infused dancehall beats achieved a new heigh of complexity on his brother Damian Marley’s 2001 album “Halfway Tree,” which yielded several hits around the globe and won the 2002 Grammy for Best Reggae Album. In 2005, he produced and contributed vocals to his brother’s single “Welcome to Jamrock” – the biggest reggae song of the year – that to this day can be heard on repeat. His vocals and production contributions on this album won Stephen another Grammy for Best Album of 2005.

The highly anticipated release of his first solo album came to fruition in 2007 with the beautifully composed and uplifting album “Mind Control.” The album, recorded at the Marley Music studio in Kington and the Marley’s Lion’s den studio in Miami, won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album. His dynamic musical success continued in 2008 with the release of his second solo album, “Mind Control Acoustic,” followed in 2011 by the debut of his third solo album, “Revelation Part I: The Root of Life,” an array of iconic hits including “Jah Army,” “Made in Africa” and “No Cigarette Smoking.”

In 2016, the second installment of the two-part series, “Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Live,” featured legendary artists including Busta Rhymes, Rakim, Dead Prez, Rick Ross, Junior Reid, Bounty Killer and more. He’s gone on to release tracks with globally renowned artists including Pitbull, Salam Remi and others.

More than a musician, Stephen Marley brought to life the first annual Kaya Fest in 2017, a music awareness festival that highlights the benefits and educational opportunities around cannabis. His passion also extends to his work behind the scenes with the Ghetto Youths Foundations, a nonprofit organization that works to benefit underprivileged communities in Jamaica and around the globe.

Stephen Marley’s music remains meaningful and has been featured in films including “Shark Tale,” “Honey” and “Anaconda,” as well as “Grand Theft Auto” and “Tony Hawk” video games.

“Stephen Marley is an icon in the world of reggae and certainly knows how to put on a show in the mountains,” said Ross Leonhart, Marketing Manager for the Vail Valley Foundation. “We look forward to his return to The Amp in Vail, where the summer schedule has something for everyone to enjoy.”

In January, Stephen Marley performed a tribute to his late father at Red Rocks Amphitheater as part of a celebration of the late reggae icon’s 75th birthday last year.

Stephen Marley’s children are also carrying on the family legacy. Jo Mersa Marley is a musician who recently released an EP, and Mystic Marley released her debut single and music video in 2018.

For more information about the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail or the upcoming Stephen Marley performance, visit grfavail.com