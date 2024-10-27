Sweet Leaf Pioneer is Eagle’s cannabis hub with both recreational and medical options

Sweet Leaf Pioneer is the cannabis hub for both locals and visitors, with its high-quality, organically grown recreational and medical products.

As the first recreational dispensary to open in Eagle County in April 2014 — and as a medical provider since 2010 —Dave and Dieneka Manzanares are true pioneers in the industry.

For nearly 15 years, the entire staff, from growers to budtenders, have continued to provide respectful, knowledgeable customer service to help people select the best product for their needs.

“Our grower, Cassidy Richards, has been with us since day one. He’s been able to create new strains, so we have a great product,” Dieneka Manzanares says. “And all of our employees are well trained and diverse in cannabis. We focus on giving customers the time they need — we never rush anyone out.”

Located near the Eagle County Regional Airport and just 20 minutes from Vail, one of the biggest kicks visitors get is seeing the actual plants growing within the 12,000-square-foot dispensary.

“You come into the store, and you see the whole grow operation behind the bud bar and see employees working on the plants. It’s a huge attraction for tourists,” Dieneka Manzanares says.

It’s also a locals’ favorite, having won “best dispensary” multiple times. And, its Daily Member Deals and price breaks eventually span just about everything in the store.

“It’s a hangout spot that they can see everybody. The community feels involved. It’s their store, too, and we truly, truly love our locals,” she says. “Our employees and our community are what makes this shop. It’s fun, relaxed and comfortable.”

Richards, Sweet Leaf’s grower, was born and raised in Eagle.

“My passion with cannabis started a long time ago,” he says. “I never thought, after reading High Times articles, that I would be doing this for a living.”

But it’s not surprising, as he’s always been committed to passing around the “good-quality herb” to the locals. Likewise, general manager Chris Kuchler prioritizes the locals. “He makes sure we always have some deals, so they’re taken care of,” Dieneka explains.

The Manzanares place a high emphasis on supporting the community through events like the Bright Future Foundation Aces & Eagles Tournament and Boone’s Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament. It also holds huge food drives for the food pantry around the holidays and supports the music program at Second Street Tavern in Eagle.

As one of only two medical dispensary companies in Eagle County, they work with people who have cancer, epilepsy and other conditions to dial in the exact dosage and product to help ease pain.

“We started as a medical dispensary, so medical is our passion,” she says. “Medical is dropping out all over Colorado, so we really try to keep that medical side — we want medical products to be available.”

So, if you’re looking for friendly service and the tastiest flowers from a locally owned, family business, head over to Sweet Leaf Pioneer in Eagle.